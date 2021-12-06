Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, was also present at the meeting.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed received a written letter from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, addressed to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The letter conveyed the greetings of King Salman to the UAE President, and his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE and its people. The message also covered issues of mutual interest and the shared ambitions of the two nations.
Sheikh Mohammed also conveyed similar sentiments to King Salman bin Abdulaziz; His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia; and the Saudi people.
The meeting was attended by Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of EXPO 2020 Dubai; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.