Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday attended a ceremony hosted by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development to celebrate the graduation of the first batch of its ‘Dubai Leaders Programme’ and the fourth batch of its ‘Impactful Leaders Programme’.
During the ceremony that took place at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed also announced the launch of the second batch of the Dubai Leaders Programme, which aims to develop the capabilities of government employees nominated by director generals of various government entities. Sheikh Mohammed also announced the opening of registrations for the Impactful Leaders Programme.
‘Driver of progress’
Sheikh Mohammed said: “Building leadership capabilities is a continuous journey and the main driver of our progress. We look forward to developing the competencies of promising employees, which is critical to our ability to keep pace with the rapid changes taking place across the world and to raising our profile globally in every sector.”
Congratulating the graduates, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of The Executive Office, said preparing and training leaders is vital to the UAE’s success in the next chapter of its development.
The first batch of the Dubai Leaders Programme included 45 graduates, while the fourth batch of the Impactful Leaders Programme featured 28 graduates.