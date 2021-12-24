Dubai: More than 550,000 people have visited the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, immersing in the country’s beautiful landscapes, tourism, as well as trade and investment opportunities, organisers said.
“The pavilion received visits from the Pakistani diaspora and many UAE residents, the majority of the visitors were from the international community,” they added.
‘Hidden Treasures’
Located in the heart of Opportunity District, Pakistan Pavilion’s theme aims at informing, inspiring, and igniting more conversations about the country’s ‘Hidden Treasures.’
According to the organisers, “The pavilion has been attracting thousands of people from various nationalities daily is promoting the country’s tolerant, inclusive and progressive image by featuring the past, present, and future. It also highlights the beautiful landscapes, tourism, and trade & investment opportunities.”
In December, the Pakistan Pavilion launched a new tourism campaign through an engaging AI (artificial intelligence) interactive screen for interested visitors to connect with tour operators in Pakistan to plan their visits to the country.
Tourism potential
Organisers noted Pakistan has immense potential for tourism. While inaugurating the Skardu Airport, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked that the can attract at least US$ 30-40 Billion from tourism just in Gilgit-Baltistan.
“With the government’s focus on the development of tourism infrastructure in the country and promotional efforts at the Pakistan Pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai, the number of foreign tourists to Pakistan is expected to rise significantly in the coming years,” organisers underlined.