All aspects of Punjab, from culture to business opportunities, are now being showcased throughout November during the ‘#PunjabEase’ theme pervading the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Pakistan pavilion at the Expo 2020 kick-started the activities with focus on Punjab — the most populous province of Pakistan. The pavilion is dedicating a month to each of Pakistan’s four provinces and two regions throughout the six-month Expo 2020. Last month focused on Baluchistan province. .

An initiative by the Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and his team at the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade [PBIT], #PunjabEase aims to present the incredible, multi-layered potential and “ease of doing business” in one of the most captivating regions in the world.

Punjab Chief Minister

Buzdar will also be visiting the Pakistan Pavilion along with a business delegation from Punjab to meet the expat-Pakistani business community as well as investors from the Gulf region and participating countries, additionally hosting an International Business Conference amongst other activities.

With special events curated by the team at the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade [PBIT], there will be participation of various departments. These departments will be hosting a range of different seminars, presentations, documentaries and Augmented Reality that which will allow visitors to experience Punjab virtually.

Punjab's offerings

Visitors at Pakistan Pavilion will be able to experience Punjab’s offerings in business, tourism, cultural heritage, technologic innovation, cuisine, music, and the cultural crafts.

#PunjabEase led by PBIT at the Pakistan Pavilion will showcase the history, natural beauty, multiculturalism, hospitality, contemporary entertainment and emerging modernity of the province via a series of seminars, concerts, art installations and performances by all these departments of the Punjab Government.

#PunjabEase will also focus on highlighting the province in a novel and fresh light and as the “next” investment and business destination. These efforts are aimed at generating a consistent stream of foreign spending in Pakistan that will directly benefit and engage with local businesses, hotel and hospitality, and the estate development industry, and the tourism industry at large.

The Punjab government will be familiarising the global community with the potential for ecological tourism in Pakistan. The country’s tree plantation drive, solar power initiatives and blueprint to lower carbon emissions will be at the heart of this programme.

Participating Punjab departments

Agriculture, Livestock and Dairy, Energy, Housing, Mines and Minerals, Parks and Horticulture, Punjab Information Technology Board, Public-Private Partnership, Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Ravi Urban Development Authority, Punjab Small Industries Corporation, Higher Education Department, Specialised Health Department, Punjab Skills Development Authority, Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority, Sports Board, Tourism Department, Urban Unit, Lahore Central Business District Development Authority, Punjab Industrial Estate Development & Management Company and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company.

