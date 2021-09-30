Dubai: Families arriving at Dubai International Airport will be welcomed at special counters bearing the Expo 2020 Dubai logo and by the Expo mascots, Latifa and Rashid.
According to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), the special counters for arrivals at Terminal 3 are in line with the launch of the mega-event on Thursday.
Lt General Mohammed Ahmed Al Merri, the Director of GDRFA-Dubai, said Latifa and Rashid, the official mascots of Expo 2020 Dubai, at airport counters will spread joy and happiness among travellers as part of the UAE’s celebration of Expo 2020.
“The initiative is part of the department’s readiness to welcome millions of travellers and visitors to the mega event. It is dedicated to families who arrive with children to help them have a wonderful and joyous trip — right from the time they begin their visit,” said Lt Gen Al Merri. “Our main aim is to facilitate the procedures to spread happiness among Dubai visitors,” he added.
Lt Gen Al Merri further pointed out that his department was working to achieve the wise vision of the UAE leadership to serve the public. “That’s what we want to achieve through our community initiatives. We are proud of being part of this historical moment,” added Lt Gen Al Merri.
Read more
- It’s showtime: Catch the best in world entertainment at Expo 2020 Dubai
- Expo 2020 Dubai: Swiss watchmaker Swatch celebrates the mega event with themed collection and more
- Official app launched to help visitors make the most of Expo 2020 Dubai
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes the world to Expo 2020 Dubai
Passengers have expressed their happiness for the warm welcome being accorded to them at Dubai International Airport.