Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mona Zaki Image Credit: GN Archives and IANS

Bollywood powerhouse Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Egyptian acting legend Mona Zaki are headed to Expo 2020 Dubai this week to in an initiative to empower women.

The two celebrated stars, along with actress Aja Naomi King — best known for her role in ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ — and Saudi Arabian singer Aseel Omran will be headlining the Stand Up Against Street Harassment programme as part of beauty brand L’Oréal Paris’ global implementation to educate and train people on what they can do when witnessing or experiencing it themselves.

Aja Naomi King is headed to Expo 2020 Dubai on October 5 Image Credit: AP

In a follow up to the Burj Khalifa projection last month that sent out an invite to people for the events taking place, L’Oréal Paris will now host it largest harassment training programme on October 5 at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Thousands of women and men are expected to attend this training session, which runs from 7pm to 9pm, while others can watch it online as the event is broadcasted live across the world.

Following the October event, Hollywood star Eva Longoria will headline a similar one on December 12, featuring local celebrities, also at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.

“L’Oréal Paris has always been committed to empowering women through beauty, and now through its programme Stand Up Against Street Harassment. As an official Expo 2020 Dubai partner, we will accelerate the raising awareness on street harassment and share, with as many people as possible, the 5D’s methodology. It is the key to give women the confidence and power to walk freely toward their destiny,” Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Global Brand President, L’Oréal Paris, said in a statement.

The 5Ds in the statement refer to Distract, Delay, Document, Direct and Delegate. With this event, L’Oréal Paris hopes to create a space that supports women to empower each other, encourage each other, and take charge in fighting for their place in this world.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aradhya Image Credit: Instagram.com/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/

Rai Bachchan has already left for Paris with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aradhya Bachchan on October 1. The actress is expected to head to Dubai next ahead of the October 5 event. It is currently unclear whether her famous family will follow as well.

Rai Bachchan has had a long association with the beauty brand, which takes her to the Cannes International Film Festival red carpet every year. These days, while the pandemic has put a stop to many such events, the former beauty queen has returned to work, filming for director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming two-part historical drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is that is set to be release in 2022. The Tamil language film will also release in Hindi and Malayalam.