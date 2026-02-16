GOLD/FOREX
Ye West to perform in India for the first time: Tickets, dates, info all you need to know

Here's when the tickets will go live

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Ye West, formerly known as Ye.
AP

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) will headline his first-ever performance in India on 29 March 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, a stadium event set to redefine the scale of international touring in the region.

As part of his ongoing global run of headline performances, the New Delhi show aims to that same international production standard to the capital.

We wanted this show to feel monumental and it is,” said Aman founder of White Fox. “One night. One performance. The first time ever. We’re making sure more fans have the opportunity to be part of what will be the biggest concert India has ever seen.”

“India has reached a moment where our ambition, infrastructure, and audiences are aligned with the biggest global productions,” said Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder and Director, Wizcraft International.  He added, “A first-ever performance by Ye at this scale reflects how far India’s live entertainment ecosystem has evolved and how ready the country is to host landmark events that resonate worldwide.”

The event is organised by Whitefox, Plush Entertainment & Wizcraft.

Tickets go live on 18th February at 4:00 PM exclusively via District by Zomato.

On 29 March 2026, the spotlight turns to India, not as an emerging market, but as a headline destination.

