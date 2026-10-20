Who was Sahara Ray? Australian model and swimwear designer dies at 34

Ray had stepped back from public life over the past few years. Her last widely reported appearance came in November 2023, when she attended the 10th-anniversary runway show for designer Ashton Michael, titled Punk Tsugi, in Los Angeles. She was accompanied by musician Mod Sun (born Derek Ryan Smith), and wore a soft pink sheer gown with her hair styled in a high ponytail. The two were spotted together again in Malibu in June 2024, where Mod Sun gave her an impromptu roadside performance. While they were romantically linked, the couple chose to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight.