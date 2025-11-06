Miss Mexico said firmly that she will not be silenced
Fátima Bosch, the first-ever Miss Universe Mexico from Tabasco, has been making headlines for reasons beyond her crown. From boos at her historic win to a heated walkout at the Miss Universe 2025 sash ceremony, it has been quite the ride for her.
Here’s everything you need to know about the controversies, the apologies, and the queen herself.
Born in Santiago de Teapa, Tabasco, Fátima Bosch studied fashion design at Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico, attended the Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti in Milan, and spent time at the Lyndon Institute in Vermont.
Bosch has been open about facing bullying in school for having dyslexia and ADHD, challenges she’s turned into strength. Her pageant journey began in 2018 when she won the Flor de Oro crown in Tabasco.
Fast forward to September 2025: Bosch made history as the first woman from Tabasco to win Miss Universe Mexico. Her victory instantly made her a social media sensation, racking up over 990,000 Instagram followers and 690,000 on TikTok.
Not everyone was ready to crown Bosch. Many expected Yoana Gutiérrez, Miss Jalisco, to take home the title. When Bosch was announced, the live audience booed, contestants chanted “Jalisco won!” and only four competitors — Lorena Lopez, Fernanda Puma, Emiré Arellano, and Elena Roldán — congratulated her on stage.
Camila Canto, Miss Puebla, explained via social media that she didn’t approach Bosch because it would have felt “hypocritical.”
Bosch kept her composure and told Us Weekly en Español:
“I’d rather have four hugs from people I know genuinely care for me. Lorena, Fernanda Puma, Emiré, and Elena are queens in every sense of the word.”
She added, “Nothing and no one will keep me from enjoying this crown… When something like this happens as an adult, you can’t help but feel like that vulnerable child in the classroom again. But we can’t give anyone the power to affect our mood. If you’ve earned the crown, you worked for it.”
In November 2025, Bosch found herself at the center of another firestorm at the Miss Universe 2025 sash ceremony in Bangkok. Pageant official Nawat Itsaragrisil criticized her for not promoting Thailand enough on social media, allegedly calling her a “dumbhead” for following her national director’s orders.
Viral footage shows Bosch demanding respect:
“It’s not my fault you have problems with my [Mexico] organization.”
Several other queens, including Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig, walked out in solidarity. Security was eventually called to diffuse the escalating situation.
Bosch later told reporters:
“He called me dumb because he has issues with the organization, and I think that’s unfair. I think the world needs to see this, because we are empowered women and this platform is for our voices. No one can silence it. No one will silence me.”
She also emphasised:
“It doesn’t matter if you have a big dream or a crown. If it takes away your dignity, you should walk away.”
The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) responded swiftly, vowing to uphold “values of diversity, empowerment, and inclusion.” President Raúl Rocha condemned Itsaragrisil’s behaviour:
“I will not allow the values of respect and dignity toward women to be violated… He humiliated and insulted Fátima Bosch, showing a lack of respect and a serious abuse of authority by calling security to intimidate a defenseless woman.”
Itsaragrisil’s role in future pageants will be limited, Rocha confirmed, reiterating:
“Miss Universe is an empowering platform for women, so their voices can be heard in this world.”
Despite the drama, Bosch remains unshaken and committed to her reign.
“I just want to let my country know, I'm not afraid to make my voice heard. It’s here stronger than ever. I have a purpose. I have things to say… I’m not a doll to be made up, styled, and have my clothes changed. I came here to be a voice for all the women and girls who fight for causes.”
