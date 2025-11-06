GOLD/FOREX
Miss Universe Thailand director apologises after viral outburst, claims he said ‘damage’ not ‘dumb-head'

Director Nawat Itsaragrisil clarifies remarks after pageant clash, issues public apology

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
The clip quickly ignited global outrage, prompting Miss Universe Organization president Raul Rocha to condemn the incident and limit Itsaragrisil’s role in related events this year.

Dubai: Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil is in damage-control mode after a fiery clash at this year’s pageant. On Tuesday, the 60-year-old was caught on camera reprimanding Miss Universe 2025 contestants — and singling out Miss Universe Mexico, Fatima Bosch, for not sharing promotional posts about Thailand.

In the tense moment, Itsaragrisil reportedly told Bosch: “If you follow the order from your national director, you're a dumb head.” The clip quickly ignited global outrage, prompting Miss Universe Organization president Raul Rocha to condemn the incident and limit Itsaragrisil’s role in related events this year.

By Wednesday night, during the Miss Universe 2025 welcoming ceremony, Itsaragrisil issued a public apology, citing immense pressure.

"I think you must understand that the pressure is a lot. I am a human. Sometimes, I cannot control," he said. "I do not intend to harm anyone because I respect all of you... I am so sorry this happened."

He personally bowed to the contestants and added: "If anyone isn't comfortable with what has happened, I am so sorry."

At a later press conference, Itsaragrisil backtracked on the infamous “dumb head” remark, insisting he actually used the word “damage”:

"I didn't say 'dumb head' even one second... I said 'damage'. If [Bosch] believed and listened to [her] national director, it's 'damage'," he explained.

Then, on Thursday morning, Itsaragrisil seemed to weigh in on the fallout via Instagram: "Freedom of speech is important, but if the voices are lies, it would not be called freedom of speech."

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
