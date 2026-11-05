When will One Piece Chapter 1198 release? Date, UAE time, spoilers and where to read

Sanji’s epic battle concludes as Luffy’s new form stuns fans in Chapter 1198
Sanji finally has his moment. After a career spent as the Straw Hats’ self-sacrificing chef, Chapter 1197 turned his fight with Saint Killingham into the payoff fans have waited years for, and Chapter 1198 is less than a week away. Here’s when it lands in the UAE, where to read it legally, and what early leaks suggest.
One Piece Chapter 1198 release date and time in the UAE
There’s no break this week. One Piece Chapter 1198 releases on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 7:00 PM UAE time, the last evening of the weekend. That’s the same moment the chapter goes live worldwide, so UAE readers get it as early as anyone.
Where to read One Piece Chapter 1198 in the UAE
MANGA Plus by Shueisha is the best choice for UAE readers. It’s the official app from One Piece’s Japanese publisher. It runs new chapters in English as soon as they release, and the latest three chapters are free.
VIZ Media publishes the official English translation through its Shonen Jump service. It mainly serves North American readers, so availability in the UAE can vary.
Both are official. Reading there supports Eiichiro Oda directly.
Chapter 1197 recap: “Love Is Defense”
The chapter’s title refers back to Ivankov’s lesson to Sanji about loving himself, and the whole chapter is about his fight with Killingham. Sanji finally chooses to protect his own body, the one his late mother gave him and that carried him through every brutal fight. As he looks back on the battles he has survived, he also thinks about his siblings’ modified bodies and how different his path has been.
Armament Haki alone won’t win this fight. Killingham covers himself in Omen armour and declares that only Conqueror’s Haki can break it. Sanji answers with new flames in his leg, similar to Ifrit Jambe. He blocks the Holy Knight’s Longinus spear and cracks its tip, though the impact knocks him down. When he gets back up, his Haki has reached a new level. He calls Zoro Luffy’s sword and himself Luffy’s shield.
Then comes the moment fans wanted: a blazing kick charged with Conqueror’s Haki. It shatters the shaft of Longinus and Killingham’s helmet, and the chapter ends on the Holy Knight spitting blood.
Chapter 1198 spoilers (unconfirmed leaks)
Stop here if you want to go in blind.
Early leaks are out. They usually turn out accurate, but treat them as unofficial until Sunday.
Title: The chapter is reportedly called “The Island of Monsters.”
Sanji’s win: Sanji reportedly breaks Killingham’s armour with one kick and sends him flying. Killingham then runs in terror, just as Sommers ran from Zoro. Oda seems to be making Zoro and Sanji equals on purpose.
The children: The Rain God Zaza MMA stretches toward the ship and gives up her arm so the kidnapped children land safely.
Imu escalates: After Killingham senses Imu’s Haki, Imu reportedly takes a third form, a huge creature with a long torso, long neck and great horns. Loki fights back in his hybrid Zoan form, but Imu reportedly floors him with one blow.
The final page: Luffy reportedly appears on a rooftop in the giant village, watching Zaza MMA, while the giants look on stunned. He’s in a new form that has fans talking.