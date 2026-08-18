What is Niu Lai? The 'worst' Chinese film beating Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day at box office

How a mocked two-person cow cartoon became China’s accidental box-office hit
There is a special kind of chaos that only the internet can manufacture: the accidental blockbuster. Every few years, some scrappy, threadbare, barely-competent piece of media gets discovered, mocked mercilessly online, and then, instead of dying in a bargain bin, gets carried to glory by the very people laughing at it. This summer, China has produced its purest specimen yet: an 86-minute animated film about a cow having a dream, made by what appears to be two people and a prayer, which is currently going toe-to-toe with Christopher Nolan.
Meet Niu Lai, The Cow Is Coming, the film nobody asked for, that almost nobody watched, and that everybody is now watching specifically to confirm it's as bad as they've heard.
Niu Lai opened in Chinese theatres on August 5 with the promotional muscle of a lemonade stand: no trailer, no press tour, no billboard, not even a decent poster. It is, ostensibly, the story of a newborn calf and a skylark who bond through an abstract, dreamlike wander through themes of love, courage and sacrifice. In practice, according to just about everyone who saw it, it plays more like a fever dream assembled in a school computer lab.
The result was predictable: essentially nobody showed up. Reports put its first-week haul at a genuinely brutal 7,169 yuan ,about $995 over its first nine days, with fewer than 300 tickets sold nationwide.
Ten days in, clips of Niu Lai's stiff character models, wooden voice acting and genuinely baffling plot began circulating on Chinese social medid, and something delightful happened. Instead of killing the film's reputation, the mockery turned it into a full-blown meme.
One widely shared social post captured the mood perfectly: Watching it might cost you 80 minutes of regret, but skipping it, apparently, risks a lifetime of it. Others framed the film's amateurish visuals as a badge of honor in an era of algorithm-choking AI slop, proof, supposedly, of actual human hands doing actual (bad) work. Fans began praising its "hand-crafted" clumsiness as evidence the creators hadn't used AI at all.
Then, because this is the internet, things got even weirder: since the Chinese characters for "bull" and "cow" overlap, stock-market bulls adopted Niu Lai as an unofficial mascot. One Weibo user pledged to reward a market rally past 4,000 points with a personal cinema visit in the film's honor. Somewhere in Beijing, a marketing executive is weeping into a spreadsheet, wondering why they spent millions on a campaign that did less than a stock index.
The numbers since have gone from sad to genuinely startling. By mid-August, cumulative box office had rocketed past 14.9 million yuan (roughly $2.1 million / £1.7 million), according to tracking site Maoyan — a more than 1,900-fold jump from its opening haul, and enough to land it in the same revenue conversation as actual studio releases. Cinemas, caught completely flat-footed by demand for a film they'd basically written off, reportedly started scheduling extra screenings. Some staff, lacking any official poster art to hang in the lobby, simply drew their own.
And the company it's now keeping is the real punchline. This is the same Chinese summer box office currently occupied by Nolan's epic take on The Odyssey and Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day,
both of which arrived with the full weight of Hollywood marketing behind them. The Odyssey alone pulled in 192 million yuan (about £21 million) across its official opening weekend, finishing second in China only to the homegrown hit Once Upon a Time in the Middle East. Niu Lai is nowhere near those totals in absolute terms, but relative to where it started, it has out-performed both blockbusters by a laughably wider margin, riding pure notoriety rather than a single dollar of studio spend.
Part of the charm is the backstory. Niu Lai is reportedly the work of just two people, Xin Yumeng and Sun Lifang, believed to be a mother-and-son duo — who apparently spent five years writing, directing, producing and voicing the entire thing themselves.
Even the film's own official Weibo account seems to have accepted its fate with a shrug. The account reportedly conceded that Niu Lai falls short of industry standards for theatrical animation in its visuals, storytelling and other aspects, while thanking audiences for the positive attention and framing the criticism as useful notes for next time. It's rare to see a movie's marketing team essentially co-sign the roast — but then, nothing about Niu Lai's rise has followed the normal script.