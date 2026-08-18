What is Niu Lai? The 'worst' Chinese film beating Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day at box office

There is a special kind of chaos that only the internet can manufacture: the accidental blockbuster. Every few years, some scrappy, threadbare, barely-competent piece of media gets discovered, mocked mercilessly online, and then, instead of dying in a bargain bin, gets carried to glory by the very people laughing at it. This summer, China has produced its purest specimen yet: an 86-minute animated film about a cow having a dream, made by what appears to be two people and a prayer, which is currently going toe-to-toe with Christopher Nolan.