Val Kilmer to co-star posthumously via AI in new film, daughter Mercedes gives blessing

For Kilmer, the role was a passion project years in the making. As producers hunt for distribution with hopes of a 2026 release, Voorhees remains focused on fulfilling the actor's original vision: “It was very unfortunate that his health at the time prevented him from playing this role which spoke to him spiritually and culturally,” he shared, noting that the collaboration with Mercedes ensures they “bring this character to life in the way that we had all originally imagined it.”