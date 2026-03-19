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Val Kilmer to co-star posthumously via AI in new film, daughter Mercedes gives blessing

Val Kilmer died last year at the age of 65

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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An image of Val Kilmer is seen during the in memoriam during the 32nd Annual Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
An image of Val Kilmer is seen during the in memoriam during the 32nd Annual Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Just a year after his death, Val Kilmer is set to co-star in the independent film As Deep as the Grave through a generative AI version of himself.

Yes, make of that what you will.

First Line Films dropped the news on Wednesday, revealing that while he had originally signed on for the project, his declining health kept him from the set before he died last April at age 65. Now, with the full blessing and compensation of his estate, Kilmer’s digital avatar will finally bring the character of Father Fintan to life.

It’s a move that feels deeply personal for his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer said in a statement, "He always looked at emerging technologies with optimism as a tool to expand the possibilities of storytelling,” adding that “This spirit is something that we are all honouring within this specific film, of which he was an integral part.”

This tech-forward tribute isn't entirely uncharted territory for Kilmer; after a 2014 throat cancer diagnosis and two tracheotomies cost him his natural speaking voice, he famously leaned into AI to recreate his vocals for his poignant cameo in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.

However, as the industry grapples with the ethics of "AI actors" like the controversial Tilly Norwood, the team behind As Deep as the Grave is adamant they are playing by the rules.

As quoted by the Associated Press, Writer-director Coerte Voorhees and producer John Voorhees insist they followed SAG-AFTRA guidelines, which require strict consent for digital replicas, stating, “We believe we are serving as a demonstrator for how to do it ethically and correctly, especially in the case of working with a deceased actor’s estate and family.”

The film itself, a true-story drama centreed on Arizona excavations and Native American history, features a heavy-hitting cast including Tom Felton and Abigail Breslin.

For Kilmer, the role was a passion project years in the making. As producers hunt for distribution with hopes of a 2026 release, Voorhees remains focused on fulfilling the actor's original vision: “It was very unfortunate that his health at the time prevented him from playing this role which spoke to him spiritually and culturally,” he shared, noting that the collaboration with Mercedes ensures they “bring this character to life in the way that we had all originally imagined it.”

With inputs from the Associated Press

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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