UAE National Day events include a Nick Jonas concert in Abu Dhabi, a new documentary on the Emirates at Expo 2020 Dubai and plenty of fireworks and entertainment Image Credit: Instagram.com/nickjonas and supplied

ABU DHABI

Qasr Al Watan

Qasr Al Watan Image Credit: GN Archives

In honour of the nation’s Golden Jubilee, Qasr Al Watan is inviting the public to celebrate at the Palace of the Nation on December 2 and 3. Qasr Al Watan is offering the first 50 visitors to the palace a 50 per cent discount on admission tickets. Visitors can take home a memento to remember the day’s celebrations at Dh50 each. Over the course of the day, visitors can enjoy classical Emirati music performed by Abu Dhabi Police’s Music Band with the Symphony of the Nation, taking listeners through UAE’s rich heritage. As evening descends, visitors can enjoy The Palace in Motion evening light and sound show on the nation’s journey.

Vidcon Abu Dhabi with Nick Jonas live

Nick Jonas Image Credit: GN Archives

The debut edition of the world’s largest celebration of digital creators and online video in MENA, takes place from December 3 to 6 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), along with a concert by Nick Jonas on the first day. In collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), VidCon has announced a list of more than 90 featured creators, many of whom are YouTube stars and are participating for the first-time including Ossy Marwah, Rozzah, Banen Stars, Thunayyan Khalid, Meera Stars, Amr Maskoun, Yara Aziz, WessamQ, and many more.

Yas Bay Waterfront

Fireworks over Yas Bay Image Credit: Supplied

The Yas Island venue will open to guests on December 1. Guests can expect an line-up of daily entertainment, activations, events, along with fireworks at 9pm every weekend for the month of December in celebration of the Yas Bay Waterfront opening. The venue features Pier71, a 3-km boardwalk, and a variety of dining, leisure and entertainment brands that includes the Ibiza Beach Club Cafe del Mar, globally renowned Mediterranean restaurant Paradiso and critically acclaimed Japanese street-food concept Akiba Dori. From December 1 to 4, Yas Bay will also feature four days of roaming entertainment and a live DJ from 5pm—11pm every night and three days of fireworks every night at 9pm from December 1 to 3.

Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island Image Credit: Supplied

This National Day, Al Maryah Island will celebrate with activities that will educate and inspire people of all ages and take visitors on a journey along the Year of the 50th. The festival, running on December 2 and 3, will explore the unique history of the UAE and its achievements, unlock memories, and allow visitors to imagine and envision their own future. Amongst the many activities on offer, visitors will get a chance to learn more about the UAE’s experiences in candle and fragrance making, and meet and interact with falcons. Across both the festival, and the wider Island, roaming performers will entertain visitors, including Al Rawnah (synchronised drums) and camel puppet walkers. Firework displays and drone shows will close each day. At The Galleria Al Maryah Island visitors can receive a commemorative gift with any spend of Dh200 at the mall. Guests can visit the majlis-themed installation on Level 2 and present their receipts to have their name handwritten by Arabic calligraphy artists as a keepsake for the occasion. The festival will be open to public between 4.30pm to 10.30pm.

Caracalla Dance Theatre

Caracalla Dance Theatre Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Foundation is set to welcome back the international artistic talents of The Caracalla Dance Theatre with a new performance titled A Journey from Abu Dhabi Along the Silk Road. The inspiring show, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is a special tribute to the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and will take place on December 3, 4, and 5 at 8pm, at the Cultural Foundation’s Theatre. Tickets start at Dh400 and are available now at Platinumlist.

Deerfields Mall

UAE National Day Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi’s community mall, is inviting visitors to join in the fun at the 50th National Day celebrations until January 15, when they kick-off their ‘From Sand to Stars’ campaign. A Deerfields outdoor Heritage Village will honour the nation’s culture and traditions with a lineup of activities, including Arabic cooking stations, arts and handicrafts, an outdoor souq, and Al Ayalah dancing located in the mall’s newly refurbished garden area with operating hours of 2pm to 10pm. The village will showcase the country’s future vision and aspirations with a virtual reality projection of the Emirates Mars Mission and more.

Fireworks across Abu Dhabi

Fireworks display at Abu Dhabi corniche on the occasion of UAE National Day. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

As a highlight of National Day weekend, on December 2, Abu Dhabi’s night skies will be illuminated by the popular National Day Fireworks display. Dazzling spectacles of colour will light up the city skylines on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, in Al Ain and in Al Dhafra. Fireworks will also paint the skies above Al Maryah Island on December 2 and 3. Each show will start at 9pm. There will also be an additional National Day Fireworks Show at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall on December 2 at 8pm.

Abu Dhabi Concerts

A file photo of singer Majd Al Mohandes. Image Credit: Supplied

Iraqi artist Majed Al Mohandis and Iraqi singer-songwriter Aseel Hameem will take to the stage at Emirates Palace on December 1. Emirati singer Hamad Al Ameri will perform at Qasr Al Hosn on December 2, with Emirati singer Ahlam closing the weekend at Louvre Abu Dhabi on December 3.

Skydive show

UAE flag flutters in the sky, ahead of UAE National Day Image Credit: Instagram/@faz3

The Abu Dhabi Sports Aviation Club will put on a Skydive Show and Formation Jump, featuring 16 skydivers carrying the UAE flag and creating a ‘50’ formation above the city on December 2. Additionally, in cooperation with Jazira Club, there will be a fly-over featuring approximately 50 airplanes and local pilots, Paramotor and Parasailing Shows with the UAE flag, and for spectators watching on the big screen, gift giveaways of skydiving, parasailing and aviation vouchers.

Flash mob fun

On December 2, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall will host a National Day flash mob along with their fireworks show, from 6pm to 8pm. The mall will also host the Sheikh Zayed Hologram interactive experience and screenings of 'Majlis the Story of the 50th', a film which uses archival footage to recount the UAE’s successful journey over the last 50 years. Both attractions will be open from 10am to 10pm until December 4. There will also be a film screening at Qasr Al Hosn , where there will be a special ‘50 Year’ film screening with the first 50 guests on December 2 also treated to a private experience of the attraction.

Marsana at Hudayriyat Island

Hudayriyat Island Image Credit: File Photo

From December 1 to 3, celebrations will commence at Sheikha Fatima Park and Qasr Al Muwaiji. Cultural Foundation will see performances of ‘Sailing the Silk Road’ by the renowned Caracalla Dance Theatre, the interactive exhibition Al Mujamma, plus art installations and screenings of films by Emirati filmmakers. Meanwhile, Manarat Al Saadiyat will host immersive art installations and workshops over the weekend.

Historical journey

Al Jahili Fort Image Credit: File photo

Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa and Al Jahili Fort will also be participating in National Day celebrations with exhibitions of historical artefacts from life in Abu Dhabi over the last 50 years on show, and activations which embrace Emirati culture through art, music and gastronomy.

DUBAI

Motiongate Dubai

Motiongate Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

The Hollywood-inspired theme park is celebrating from December 1 to 4, guests can look forward to enjoying movie-themed attractions at five zones that bring blockbusters to life. Those with kids can enjoy family rides: take a spin around Shrek’s swamp, glide through the air with the Penguins or go splashy-dashy on the River Expedition. Also take in a brand-new action-packed stunt show, Lights. Camera, Action! Guests can also witness a high-energy fusion of East and West, with performers dancing along to hit Bollywood numbers as Motiongate goes Bollywood.

Global Village

Global Village Image Credit: File photo

Everyone’s favourite attraction is celebrating the UAE’s Golden Jubilee from December 1 to 4. The ‘Luminous Years’, performed by Ornina Theatrical Dance Company, will feature on the main stage across all four days with voice overs by Emirati stars Habib Ghuloom and Fatma Alblooshi, under Nassir Ibrahim’s direction. The show will bring to life the UAE’s rich history.

The National Youth Orchestra (NYO) Dubai will see more than 60 young musicians playing their rendition of the UAE national anthem as well as popular classical pieces by contemporary composers during a 60-minute long concert across three nights. Global Village is also hosting a competition for kids at the Kids’ Theatre every Thursday and Friday of the month until December 4. Kids will have the opportunity to answer questions about the UAE’s heritage to win a range of prizes. On December 1, Emirati artist, Khalid Mohammed will perform on the Main Stage starting 9pm. On December 2, the venue will dazzle in National Day colours and guests will be treated to traditional musical fireworks displays on December 1, 2 and 3 at 9pm.

The Big UAE Birthday Beach BBQ

DoubleTree by Hilton Beach JBR Image Credit: Supplied

DoubleTree By Hiltons Dubai Jumeirah Beach is hosting a barbeque on December 2 at the hotel’s private beach in JBR from 7pm to 11pm. The venue also gives you uninterrupted views of the fireworks against the backdrop of Ain Dubai. The barbeque will feature a spread of locally sourced delicacies including Burrata made in Ras al Khaimah and oysters from Dibba Bay, amongst the flowing starters, as well as live grills and desserts. There will live music as well. Dh110 for a child and Dh189 for dinner with food and water.

Skate into history

Skating enthusiasts having fun at a skating park. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

The VANS x UAE 50th National Day Skate Wall will be taking place at D3 Dubai. On December 2 from 4 until 6 pm, a regional artist will awe the audience by drawing live on the installation, after which event attendees will be invited to take one of the 50 skateboards home for free.

Etisalat Beach Canteen

Image Credit: Yousra Zaki, Features Editor, Web

The popular beachside dining popup has returned at Jumeirah Beach (behind Sunset Mall) and runs until December 11. Food and live entertainment are on offer while there is no shortage of kids’ activities either. The various culinary zones set up to welcome the guests include Food Bazaar (featuring eateries like Moshi, Pinza, and The Phil by High), Mashawi Hut (a specialised grill space hosting Charade Café and Four Ounce Burger), Baqaala Lane (the Arabised reinvention of Street Food Avenue with brands like CZN Burak Burger, G.O.A.T and Another Wing setting up shop) and more.

Atlantis The Palm

Atlantis The Palm fireworks Image Credit: Supplied

The hotel will celebrate the weekend with fireworks on December 2 and 3 from 8pm. On Thursday, guests can watch displays at The Pointe from the shores of Atlantis, The Palm’s beach and on Friday, Atlantis will host a display over the waters of The Palm. Special staycation rates include up to 35 per cent off rooms and suites for all stays until September 2022. Every stay includes unlimited access to The Lost Chambers Aquarium and Aquaventure. Upon arrival, visitors can also enjoy traditional Emirati food and entertainment to mark the special event. From 10am on Thursday, traditional Emirati musicians, Al Mazyood Emirati band, will welcome guests at the resort’s main entrance with folkloric dance and music representing the culture and heritage of the UAE. Guests can also visit a traditional Emirati kitchen on the front lawns of Atlantis from 2pm to sample Emirati sweets and fawallah, including Luqaimat (small bites), Chebab (Emirati pancakes) and Khameer bread (Emirati flatbread). The resort’s Ambassador Lagoon will also showcase divers carrying the UAE national flag.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall Image Credit: Supplied

The in-mall entertainment runs until December 2, featuring a marching drummers’ parade, UAE sway-pole acts, children’s activities and more. Visitors can witness Emirati Al Yolah performances to be held across the mall, in addition to the traditional Al Razfa combining poetry and dance. Mallgoers can also marvel at the UAE’s national bird and symbol of strength and heritage as they interact with a falcon and take part in a 50th Year celebration flash mob. Little ones will enjoy the day out with themed arts and crafts, as well as balloon giveaways. Emirati singer and actor Rashed Al Nuaimi will perform at the mall on December 2 at 7.55pm before fireworks set off at 8pm and again at 10pm, followed by a themed National Day fountain and laser spectacle.

Dubai Ice Show

DubaiIce Show Image Credit: GN Archives

This is the first time the arena will transform into an ice rink from December 3 to 5 for a series of shows for UAE National Day. On December 3, the KHL regular season game between the most recent Gagarin Cup winner ‘Avangard’ Omsk and ‘Ak Bars’ Kazan will be played within the framework of the KHL World Games. On December 4 and 5, fans will be able to see the ‘Sleeping Beauty’ ice show, a modern exciting theatrical show directed by Tatiana Navka, the Olympic champion in figure skating. The main female role in the musical on ice will be performed by Tatiana Navka and Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova. Tickets start from Dh150.

The Station Cafeteria

The Station Cafeteria: Land Cruiser x Al Ijaza Image Credit: Supplied

Land Cruiser x Al Ijaza experience celebrates the time-honoured fixture of the UAE’s driving lifestyle and runs until December 11 at Al Ijaza Cafeteria in Jumeirah One. Old timers would know Al Ijaza Cafeteria as one of the UAE’s most popular cafes. The Station Cafeteria: Land Cruiser x Al Ijaza experience pays homage to the UAE’s drive-thru chai-and-chill ritual. Fans will be treated to an exclusive drop of a capsule collection of bespoke merchandise designed to celebrate the collaboration along with a ‘limited edition eight-item menu, prepared for the pop-up’s culinary experience. All this while being immersed in this long-standing cultural phenomena.

Bluewaters Island

The world’s largest Ferris wheel is part of the Dh6-billion Bluewaters Island project near Jumeirah Beach Residence. Image Credit: Supplied

From December 2-11, uncover roaming entertainment and themed lights along the way, while you dance to the tunes of live Ayyala dancers. Ladies, have your hands decorated with authentic henna designs courtesy of a talented artist. Ain Dubai is offering anyone who buys a standard views experience on December 1, 2 or 3 a DhD50 voucher to use on their next ride from January 2 to March 31, 2022. You can end your evening by grabbing an outdoor table at one of the sea-facing eateries on National Day itself to catch a firework display at 8.30pm.

JBR

Stiltwalkers at JBR Image Credit: GN Archives

Stilt walkers and a UAE marching band will entertain on December 2, while you can settle in with your little ones for a deep dive into Emirati folklore with an Arabic storyteller for the perfect sign off.

Boxpark

National Day at Boxpark Image Credit: GN Archives

On December 2 and 3, little ones can get crafty at workshops on painting clipart or drawing intricate designs with sand. Dive headfirst into Emirati culture by learning the art of Sadu weaving, a practice perfected by Bedouin women, or try your hand at the basics of Arabic calligraphy. Live Tanoura and Ayyala performances three times a day. Wrap up the evening over a delicious feast at any one of the destination’s food haunts, challenge your loved one to a spooky escape room or pick up an Arabic classic at the newly opened Kalemat bookshop.

Al Seef

Al Seef phase one which is now open to public. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

On December 2, while parents shop and soak in the sights, little ones can get their creative juices pumping at arts and crafts stations available from 4-10pm. The UAE Marching Band and a six-piece Ayyala dance group will add great cheer to the atmosphere. Young homegrown actors will bring to life an elaborate play produced specially for the occasion on December 3, and Arabic storytellers will spin evocative tales to have you hooked. Don’t miss out on Jalsat musical performances in between all the fun and be sure to make your way around seven kiosks — each representing one of the emirates — to learn about major milestones in local history. From December 1-3, between 5-9pm.

Al Khawaneej Walk

Al Khawaneej Walk Image Credit: Supplied

The greenhouse inspired Al Khawaneej Walk is decking out in all the colours of the UAE flag. The halls will ring with the resounding call of Ayala dancers from 5-9pm on December 1 and 2, but if you want to see choreography, a traditional eight-piece Al Harbia Band from 3-9pm on December 2 will not disappoint.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Souk Madinat Jumeirah Image Credit: Supplied

Made in the image of a traditional Arabian bazaar, Souk Madinat Jumeirah is hosting workshops for kids within the Heritage area. From December 2-4 and 9-11, between 12-3pm and 5-8pm.

IMG Worlds of Adventure

IMG Worlds of Adventure Image Credit: Supplied

The largest indoor theme park in Dubai will celebrate the UAE National Day from December 1 to 4. The venue has planned performances and traditional activities. A traditional souq will be set up that will to showcase the culture of the UAE. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a variety of offerings, performance and activities which will take place inside Arab themed tents, such as traditional henna and falcon viewings along with face painting, all while enjoying the taste of Emirati food. The traditional souq in the UAE would be incomplete without food delicacies like Arabic tea, coffee, and Luqaimat. Also, caricature artists, tattoo artists and many will be displaying their work on-site as well as painting and sketching for guests. Live music, Arabic vocal performances and magic shows also planned throughout the day.

Expo 2020 Dubai

March parade on UAE Flag Day at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

A four-day slate of events and immersive Emirati experiences will take place at Expo 2020 Dubai between December 1 and 4. Highlights include a ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza on December 2, including the raising of the flag, speeches and anthem performances by a children’s choir, concluding with an Al Azi Performance by Al Wasmi. This will also feature alongside horses of the Dubai Police and the UAE Ministry of Interior Marching Band in the ‘Colours of the World Parade’ between 12.45pm and 1.15pm. Simultaneously, a performance of ‘Al Azi’, where an Arabic poet leads a chorus that ‘answers’ his call, will take place at 1pm at Al Wasl Plaza. A gravity-defying aerial performance by Dubai Police will follow shortly after, alongside a 30-minute musical showcase by Emirati singer Fatma Zahrat Al Ain, and a flyover display by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team Al Fursan. Visitors can also head to Expo’s Jubilee Stage and Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre (DMA) to watch a live broadcast of the UAE National Day Ceremony, broadcast from Hatta, from 5.30pm on December 2.

DMA will host ‘Journey of a Thread’, a live performance of Emirati craftsmanship that dives into the heart of Emirati culture, followed by a not-to-be-missed fireworks display at 8pm and a headline concert by Emirati singing star Eida Al Menhali at Jubilee Stage from 8.30pm.

Al Wasl Plaza’s immersive theatrical show, ‘Journey of the 50th’ will be a top draw as well. Set to take place from December 1 to 4, the show will push the boundaries of what is possible in Al Wasl Plaza, featuring a blend of human performance, theatrics and the unique capabilities of the venue in a never-before-seen way. Over 200 hundred performers will take part.

Catch classic movies at cinema in the snow

Macaulay Culkin in ‘Home Alone'. Image Credit: REX/Shutterstock

Three movies from the popular ‘Home Alone’ franchise are coming to a special setting in Dubai — the Snow Cinema at Mall of the Emirates — over the UAE National Day weekend. The first in the series, 1990’s ‘Home Alone’, will be screened on December 2, while ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ (1992) is screened on December 3, and ‘Home Alone 3’ (1997) on December 4. Ticket prices for Snow Cinema start at Dh100 per person, which includes admission as well as a hot chocolate and popcorn.

Nakheel Mall

Nakheel Mall Image Credit: Supplied

The shopping destination on Palm Jumeirah will partner with renowned calligrapher, muralist and live art performer, Diaa Allam to display a one-of-a-kind exhibition: ‘Spirit of the Union in Letters and Meanings’. Featuring 50 artistic masterpieces, the dedicated exhibition takes inspiration from the country’s culture, values and growth journey, with each piece illustrating a meaning of the union. The captivating collection of artworks will also feature a virtual reality element, where visitors can watch 50 masterpieces come to life.

The View at The Palm

The View at The Palm Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrate UAE National Day on a high with spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah at The View at The Palm, the 360-degree observation deck by Nakheel, from December 1 to 4. Children residing in the UAE that are between the ages of four to 12 years can enter for free when accompanied by an adult and upon presenting their Emirates ID.

Palm West Beach

Palm West Beach Skydiving Show Image Credit: Supplied

In partnership with Red Bull, Palm West Beach will feature an acrobatic skydiving show led by Red Bull athletes Sebastian Alvarez and Dani Roman on December 2 at 5 pm.

The Pointe

The Pointe fireworks Image Credit: Supplied

The iconic waterfront destination by Nakheel, The Pointe, will mark the 50th anniversary with a specially choreographed show at The Palm Fountain accompanied by a firework display which will sway to ‘Bel Bont Al Areed’ by Emirati singer and composer Hussain Al Jassmi, on December 2 at 8 pm. The world’s largest fountain will light up in UAE’s national colours of red, black, white and green. Atlantis will also celebrate the UAE with its own firework show on December 3.

Ibn Battuta Mall

Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Enjoy daily Emirati-inspired activities from December 2 to 4 at India Court featuring henna, traditional coffee, dates and lugaimat servings. Stop by China Court to watch traditional dance performances every day from 5pm to 9pm.

Arab Concerts

Hussain Al Jasmi Image Credit: Supplied

As part of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in Dubai, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Emaar and the MBC Group invite Emirati and Arabic music enthusiasts to enjoy to a two-day concert starring some of the most prolific singing sensations from the UAE and Middle East. On December 2, Burj Park, Downtown Dubai by Emaar will showcase a line-up of talent. Singers Hussain Al Jasmi, Diana Haddad and Dalia Mubarak will all take to the stage to perform their hits. On December 3, the open-air venue will also host star Eidha Menhali, best known for his hit single ‘Motasoa’ and Shamma Hamdan, the first Emirati woman to make it to the final of ‘Arabs Got Talent’. As well as Emirati talent Fayez Al Saeed. This will be a ticketed event.

Dubai fireworks

Fireworks at The Beach, JBR during the UAE National Day celebrations in Dubai on Friday. Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News

What is a National Day without the trademark firworks? The skies of Dubai will be set to light up with dazzling fireworks for two days to celebrate the Year of the 50th. At 8pm, 8.30pm and 9pm on December 2 and 3, residents and visitors can head to The Pointe and Atlantis at The Palm, Bluewaters, Etisalat Beach Canteen at Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall, La Mer and even Burj Al Arab to view spectacular displays marking this momentous event in UAE history.

Mall of the Emirates

Mall of the Emirates Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

The venue will be hosting a series of events and showcasing products from brands that align with the theme of the UAE National Day. The mall will host an exhibition titled ‘Draped in Heritage’, drawing inspiration from the past to enlighten the present and illuminate the future. The showcase will feature seven outfits, each with accompanying audio-visuals of Shaikhas and other empowered women from the UAE. The aim of the exhibition is to promote and educate residents and visitors on the evolution of the UAE’s heritage.

City Centre Mirdiff

City Centre Mirdif Image Credit: Shutterstock

City Centre Mirdiff will also be running a number of activations over a span of 14 days until December 4, such as the Rooted in the Future Outdoor Market, which will feature 50 stands supporting local and emerging designers to showcase and pride themselves with their country and hard work. There will also be performances, art exhibitions and a unique car show, which will feature over 250 vehicles owned by Emirati enthusiasts.

City Centre Deira

Check out a historical activation titled ‘Heart of Deira’, which will showcase the authentic side of one of Dubai’s oldest neighbourhoods, linking the past to the future.

Dubai Opera

Anna Kaerina Dubai Opera Image Credit: Supplied

Ballet and classical music enthusiasts can make their way to Dubai Opera to see a live performance of Boris Eifman’s adaptation of Anna Karenina. Taking place from December 2 until December 4 at Dubai Opera, tickets start from Dh340 and all concert visitors are required to be vaccinated.

The Theatre by QE2

How The Koala Learned to Hug Image Credit: Supplied

Enjoy the family friendly production ‘How The Koala Learned to Hug’ at The Theatre by QE2. The show, based on the bestselling book of the same name by writer Steven Lee will be brought to life by the actors, singers and dancers of The People’s Theatre Company. Running on December 3 and 4 December, ticket prices start at Dh180.

The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

Another one for the entire family is ‘Louna in Winterland’. It is the tale of a little girl who returns home to Winterland after a year only to find that her friend, the snowman, has melted over the other seasons. A delightful showcase similar to children’s favourite Frozen, the Louna in Winterland performance will be one day only, on December 4. Ticket prices start from Dh75.

Michael Learns to Rock Image Credit: Supplied

Michael Learns to Rock and Boyce Avenue live

Danish soft rock band Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) and American cover band Boyce Avenue will perform their greatest hits on the Dubai stage on December 2 at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City where concertgoers can enjoy food and drinks in a picnic-style arena as the bands take them on a musical joyride from past to present. Prices start at Dh250 and tickets are available online. Gates open at 6pm.

Boyce Avenue Image Credit: Supplied

Hatta celebrations

This beautiful picture showing the UAE leaders mural painted at Hatta Dam always inspires the UAE residents Image Credit: Nabil Naz/Gulf News reader

The UAE’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee announced that the official ceremony celebrating the 50th UAE National Day on December 2, will take place in Hatta. The spectacular theatrical show will be open to public for nine days, starting from December 4 until 12, with limited tickets available on UAENationalDay.ae. Those of you who watch the ceremony will witness a floating lake and fireworks propelled by drones that are among the highlights of the official UAE 50th National Day celebrations at Hatta. Audiences across the UAE will be able to watch the official celebration live starting 5.30pm on the official website of the UAE National Day and on all local TV channels. Ticket prices for general admissions start from Dh300. Proof of two COVID-19 vaccinations or valid PCR negative test within the last 72 hours of the event will be a must.

1MX Concert

Filipino singer Bamboo Image Credit: instagram.com/bamboomuzaklive/

A slew of popular Filipino musicians will descend on Dubai for the 1MX Dubai 2021 concert on December 3 at Trade Centre Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre. The artist line-up includes superstar Bamboo, singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre, rapper EZ Mil, actress and singer Gigi De Lana and P-Pop sibling group BINI and BGYO. At the Trade Centre Arena in Dubai World Trade Centre. Gates open at 4.30pm and the show will be staged from 5.30pm until 9pm. Tickets are available online and start from Dh99.

‘The Emirates From Above’

The Emirates From Above Image Credit: Nat Geo

Coinciding with the UAE’s 50th National Day, National Geographic is launching ‘The Emirates From Above’ — the latest instalment in its ‘From Above’ documentary series — that uses cutting-edge aerial cinematography and drone technology to take an in-depth look at some of the UAE’s most iconic landmarks, including the Dubai Frame, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Camelicious, Mleiha Archaeological Centre, Al Ain Oasis, Qasr Al Hosn, Expo 2020 Dubai and Sir Bani Yas Island. ‘The Emirates From Above’ will premiere at the Expo 2020 Dubai on December 1 at 7pm and is open to all guests with valid Expo 2020 Dubai entrance tickets.

‘Thana Theke Aschi’ live in Dubai

The Bengali play 'Thana Theke Aschi' has been directed by Pradipto Dutta Image Credit: Supplied

The Bengali language play will be staged at Dubai’s The Junction from December 2 to 4 at 7.30pm. This period drama draws us into 1950s Calcutta, where an inspector shows up at the door of an elite family and questions them about a poor girl’s suicide. The resulting drama, an adaptation of the 1945 play ‘An Inspector Calls’ by J. B. Priestley’ delves into the inequalities in society’s fractions. Tickets are priced at Dh100.

RAS AL KHAIMAH

The Suwaidi Pearl Farm

Al Suwaidi Pearl Farm Image Credit: AFP

The region’s first cultured pearl farm is inviting visitors to explore the nation’s heritage, through mangrove tours, pearl diving demonstrations and a tour of the facilities, promoting an understanding of the history of pearl farming in the Arabian Gulf, an insight into the various types of pearls found in Ras Al Khaimah and the process of pearl farming. Tour bookings from the website.

Ziplining

RAK Jebel Jais Flight Image Credit: Supplied

Soar the skies with the Jais Flight, the world’s longest zipline and one of the destination’s highest profile attractions, loved by adrenaline junkies from around the world. The experience starts from Dh270 and can be booked via visitjebeljais/jaisflight.com

Jais Sky Tour

Jais Sky Tour Image Credit: Supplied

Providing an unprecedented bird’s eye view of Jebel Jais, the Jais Sky Tour comprises of seven ziplines high above the cliffs and canyons of Jebel Jais, connected by nine platforms and a 15m-long sky bridge – the highest of its kind in the UAE. The experience starts from Dh210 and can be booked via visitjebeljais/jaisskytour.com

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp Image Credit: Supplied

The venue has been expanded to offer 16 recycled and redesigned cabins nestled within the mountain. Learn survival skills and put them into practice at the region’s first Bear Grylls attraction. Run by experts trained at the Bear Grylls Survival Academy in the UK, courses include the essential four-hour beginner level, Surviving the Wild (8-hour intermediate course) and Primal courses (24-hour overnight course) for individuals and families. The Ropes Course, suspended 10 meters above ground, challenges visitors as they tackle rope swings, wobbly bridges, swinging loops and more. Head directly to the website.

1484 by Puro

1484 by Puro Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE’s highest restaurant at Jabal Jais offers a tempting array of cuisines created using locally sourced ingredients. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer up uninterrupted vistas that act as the ideal backdrop to a spectacular meal in the company of friends and family. Book a table for National Day weekend.

SHARJAH

Entertainment at the Sharjah National Park

Sharjah National Park Image Credit: Gulf News archives

The venue will host games, entertainment and traditional foods from November 29 to December 3. With more than 20 different events planned, the audience can enjoy tourist tours, folk dances, competitions and lucky draws as well as traditional food and games.

Creative competitions and poetry nights at Al Dhaid

Emirati performers Image Credit: GN Archives

Al Dhaid city will explore the beauty of Arabic poetry through a series of Emirati and classical Arabic poetry sessions as well as traditional music shows and competitions until December 1.

Two musical evenings by Emirati artists

Balqees Image Credit: GN Archives