Two K-drama stars have announced their marriages to non-celebrity partners – 'Vincenzo' actor Lee Dal and ‘Crash Landing on You’ actress Cha Chung-hwa.
After media reports about Lee Dal’s non-celebrity bride went viral, the actor recently surprised fans with an official announcement on Instagram: “I always wished to find someone who would share my dreams and believe in those things that can't be seen.
"I made a promise to myself that if I ever happened to meet someone like that, I would love to marry them. Well, that dream is now going to be fulfilled this Saturday, and I'm elated to marry the person who always speaks to me with warmth and love. I believe that being the head of our family will help me in becoming a better actor. Please shower us with your blessings and support. I love all of you,” Lee Dal wrote.
He also shared a series of pictures from a photoshoot with his to-be bride.
Meanwhile, South Korean actress Cha Chung-hwa has also announced her marriage to a non-celebrity partner.
The actress is known for her supporting roles in multiple hit Korean shows such as ‘Crash Landing on You’, ‘Hotel del Luna’, and ‘See You in My 19th Life’.
Quoting her agency, IOK Company, the South Korean entertainment website Soompi.com reported: “Cha Chung-hwa is getting married to a younger businessman in Seoul on 27. As the groom-to-be is a non-celebrity, we ask for your understanding that we cannot provide detailed information about him.”
The wedding will be a private affair, the article added.