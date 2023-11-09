It’s confirmed: Ananya Panday is dating Aditya Roy Kapur. But, wait. The confirmation comes from neither Panday nor Kapur, but talk show host Karan Johar on the latest episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’.
The new episode featured Panday and Sara Ali Khan and Johar kicked off the episode by asking Panday if she was dating Aditya. The ‘Liger’ star parried the question, but Johar kept at it. “Denying your relationships, isn’t that a bit last season?” Karan asked.
“I don’t think it is last season, I think it’s forever. You should… I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way,” Panday replied.
“So are you in a friend zone with Aditya Roy Kapur or is it more?” Johar prodded. “Not friends… We’re friends…” Panday parried again. But Karan quipped, “Pyaar dosti hai (Love is friendship).” Panday then added, “Best friends, we are really good friends.”
Panday and Kapur have been rumoured to be dating for a while now and have been attending parties and spending holidays together.