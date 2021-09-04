The first trailer for ‘The Wheel of Time’ TV series has arrived, giving an early look at Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of Robert Jordan’s epic 14-book fantasy series ahead of its November 19 release date.
The trailer sets the stage for the series, establishing some of the basic tenets of Jordan’s world, with a specific focus on Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), a member of a group of female magic wielders known as the Aes Sedai, who are capable of wielding the One Power, an ability is not available to the men of this world. She arrives in the small town of Two Rivers where she’ll lead five young men and women on a life-changing adventure that could break or save all humanity.
Aside from Rosamund Pike, the show will star Josha Stradowski as Rand Al’Thor (aka the Dragon Reborn). Madeleine Madden will play Egwene Al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford has been cast as Perrin Aybara, Barney Harris will portray Mat Cauthon, Zoe Robins is Nynaeve. ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Michael McElhatton will also play Father Tam.
It’s been a long road for ‘The Wheel of Time’ series to become a TV show. Amazon first announced that it had greenlit a series in 2018, but production was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Amazon is apparently on the hunt for the next ‘Game of Thrones’ — HBO’s critically-acclaimed adaptation of G.R.R. Martin’s fantasy series — with the studio also investing heavily in its ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel series, hitting Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022.