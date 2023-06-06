The streaming anthology 'Lust Stories' is set to return with its second part, titled 'Lust Stories 2'. The new season has brand new stories with a brand new cast which includes major stars such as Kajol, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome Vijay Varma and many more.
The date of the series is yet to be announced, but the official teaser released by Netflix this morning has gone viral.
The teaser plays on funny dialogues and pearls of wisdom by Neena Gupta, who essays a cool grandmother in the anthology. Her quirky quips make the teaser appealing, though it also features other leading actors.
Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, the series is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the perspective of women, stringing them together thematically.
The first season of the popular show was directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. The first season of the series got prestigious Emmy nominations in 2019 - Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and Best Actress for Radhika Apte.