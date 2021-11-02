‘Star Wars’ content hungry fans have been rewarded with their first look at ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, a standalone series picking up after the events of season two of ‘The Mandalorian’, featuring the most famous bounty hunter in all of the galaxies.
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is set just after ‘The Mandalorian’ post credit scene, which saw Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) — with a little help from mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) — killing Bib Fortuna and reclaiming the palace and territory once held by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
The new series appears to follow Fett’s efforts to bring some order to the former crime lord’s holding, and he intends to do so “with respect”.
We also get a brief glimpse of actress Jennifer Beals who seems to be portraying a Twi’lek in the series. “So honored to be a part of the #StarWars family. The little kid in me is jumping up and down,” the actress posted on twitter, confirming her role, but giving no details about the character.
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is also just the first of several planned ‘Mandalorian’ spinoffs that Disney has in the works for Disney Plus; the company is also working on ‘Ashoka and Rangers of the New Republic’, which will cross over with the original series in the future in a “climactic story event.”
That’s in addition to other Star Wars shows set to hit the streaming service in the future, including the ‘Rogue One’ prequel ‘Andor’, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, ‘Lando’, ‘The Acolyte’, and future seasons of ‘The Bad Batch’ and ‘The Mandalorian’.