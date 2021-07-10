Toss a coin because the trailer for season two of ‘The Witcher’ is here.
The inaugural WitcherCon event, held on July 9, revealed that the second season of the hit fantasy video game adaptation will arrive on Netflix on December 17. The announcement accompanied a more substantial teaser trailer of what the journey ahead looks like for Geralt of Rivia and Ciri.
The trailer picks up near where season one ended, with Geralt and Ciri finally meeting. The two then journey together to Kaer Morhen — the stronghold of the Witchers where they train to become deadly monster hunters. There, with the help of Geralt and his fellow Witchers, Ciri must learn to defend herself and someday become a monster hunter herself.
The trailer also features some action-packed scenes of the duo fighting off assailants and ends with a shot of Yennefer waking up in a forest far away.
In addition to the new trailer, Netflix also teased several other bits of news for the upcoming season, including a behind-the-scenes featurette with Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan on their respective characters Yennefer and Ciri’s storylines in season 2, a look at fan-favourite bard Jaskier’s new maroon wardrobe, and the somewhat-cryptic episode titles for the second season.
Also announced at WitcherCon was a release date for the upcoming animated prequel film, ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’, which will come to Netflix on August 23. It was also announced that a next-generation PS5 and Xbox Series X update for ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from CD Projekt Red’ will arrive for free later this year and bring DLC inspired by the Netflix show.