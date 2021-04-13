The second wave of COVID-19, which has already brought Bollywood to a near standstill, is also working its way through the Indian TV industry as well.
Earlier this week, nearly 10 members tested positive on the sets of ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’, the popular Indian sitcom that was recently given a new lease on life.
Taking to Twitter, producer JD Majethia wrote: “We found a few positive cases on our set so we took a break at the shoot keeping their health and well-being on priority. We will be soon back with fresh episodes. Wish you all safety and good health. @sabtv Wagle Ki Duniya (sic).”
Sumeet Raghavan, who plays the lead on the show, was seen addressing the audience in the video shared by Majethia. The actor stated the Wagle family has been affected by the pandemic and for the coming week they will be showing some of the best episodes of ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’. They will soon return with new episodes.
‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ isn’t the only show hit during the second wave of COVID-19. Earlier Star TV’s popular show ‘Anupamaa’ found its shoot brought to a halt when lead star Rupali Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19. Following her prognosis, other actors on the show, including Sudhanshu Pandey and Ashish Mehrotra also tested positive, along with producer Rajan Shahi.
Things came to a halt on the singing-reality show, ‘Indian Idol 12’ recently when host of the show Aditya Narayan tested positive for the coronavirus.
‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ also came into the limelight when lead actress Shubhangi Atre, who plays the character of Angoori Bhabhi, got tested positive for COVID-19.
‘Ye Hain Chahatein’s Abrar Qazi, ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ actress Narayani Shastri and ‘Molki’ actors Toral Rasputra, Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan, also tested positive in recent weeks.