One of the hottest new Arabic shows to come to the region is finally on air, with ‘Ansaf Majaneen’ airing now on Viu.
The show is based on the novel written by noted Saudi Arabian author, Dr Shaymaa Alshareef and stars Egyptian actors Ahmed Khaled Saleh and Asmaa Galal in the lead. The series is based on a young heart transplant recipient who hears the voice of his donor urging him to tackle a mystery that he failed to solve in his own lifetime.
Available for Viu subscribers, the first episode is available for free and the full series is available as paid content. Omar Rushdy Hamed directs the 12-episode drama series composed by screenwriter Naglaa El-Hedeeny, who has teamed up with screenwriter Mariam Naoum.
Commenting on the launch, Abe Aboul Naga, General Manager of Viu Middle East, said in a statement: “The premiere of ‘Ansaf Majaneen’ proudly marks the launch of Viu’s sixth Arabic originals series. Created by and featuring a stirring line-up of regional talent, we are honoured to be sharing another international calibre production quality series with our viewers.
“The show reflects our commitment to our audiences and the regional entertainment industry as we continue to invest in creating a stream of original productions across different languages and genres for our Arab viewers.”
‘Ansaf Majaneen’s launch follows the success of a range of other Arabic Viu Original productions such as 'Zodiac', 'Ana Sherry dot Com', 'Doon', 'Wahed Wahed' and 'Hob El Tayebeen'.