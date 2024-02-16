Amritsar: Veteran TV actress Kavita Chaudhary, who played the iconic role of IPS officer Kalyani Singh in television show ‘Udaan’, died of cardiac arrest at the age of 67.
The actress, who was battling poor health for a long time, passed away in Amritsar. Her last rites were performed on Friday morning.
Chaudhary had battled cancer a few years ago, and her friend Suchitra Verma mentioned undergoing chemotherapy and looking 'visibly in pain.'
Hailing from Amritsar, Kavita was noted for her portrayal of IPS officer Kalyani Singh in Udaan, a show she also wrote and directed. The show, inspired by the life of her sister Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, garnered attention for its portrayal of female IPS officers.
Friend Suchitra Verma revealed that Kavita had battled cancer a few years ago and even described her as visibly in pain during chemotherapy treatment