Dustin Diamond Image Credit: AP

Roughly a week after Dustin Diamond was hospitalised for cancer, a representative for the ‘Saved by the Bell’ actor has confirmed the Stage 4 illness has spread to his lungs.

According to a spokesperson for Diamond, the actor is battling small-cell carcinoma that originated in another area of the body and has since metastasised. His team announced last week via Facebook that he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer after he was admitted to a hospital in his home state of Florida.

Per a report from TMZ, Diamond is set to undergo another round of chemotherapy treatment, as well as physical therapy. The 44-year-old actor is best known for playing geeky Samuel “Screech” Powers in the ‘90s sitcom ‘Saved by the Bell’, and recent well-wishes from his former costars have “lifted his spirits,” his spokesperson told The Times.

Last week, original ‘Saved by the Bell’ cast members Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen — who played jock A.C. Slater and cheerleader Kelly Kapowski in the hit show — rallied behind Diamond on social media.

“I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this,” Lopez posted last week on Instagram, along with a split photo of the pair during their sitcom days and more recently. “Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless.”

In an email to The Times, Diamond’s rep shared that the actor “has his good and bad days” while he “continues to receive ... messages of support from his fans on his Facebook page,” which his team plans to print and deliver to him in the hospital.