Indianapolis: American actor Steve Burton and his ex-wife, Sheree are officially divorced. The couple share three children.

According to court records acquired by People, the 'Days of Our Lives' actor, 53, and Sheree agreed to divorce terms that included shared legal and physical custody of their minor children.

Burton must pay Sheree $12,500 per month in child support for their two minor children, Jack and Brooklyn, until April 2024. He is then required to pay $10,000 every month.

Both parties also agreed to relinquish their claim to spousal support "now or at any time in the future, regardless of unforeseen circumstances that may exist in the future." Sheree, on the other hand, will receive $50,000 in retroactive assistance.

A spokeswoman for the soap opera actor exclusively revealed to People in July 2022 that Steve has filed for divorce from his wife. After meeting on the set of General Hospital, the actor and Sheree got married in 1999.

According to court records acquired by People, Steve filed for divorce in Orange County Superior Court on July 7, 2022, and the pair did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

Steve listed their official separation date as March 1, claiming irreconcilable differences in the documents.

Steve was also seeking shared legal and physical custody of Jack and Brooklyn, according to the document. Makena, 20, is also the couple's child. Sheree was pregnant at the time of the filing, but Steve later verified that the kid was not his.

In addition, Steve requested that the court remove both his and Sheree's capacity to receive spousal support after the divorce is finalised. The filing came two months after Steve startled fans by revealing that he and his fitness pro wife had split up.

"I wanted to clear something up," the former General Hospital actor wrote in an Instagram Story in May, adding, "Sheree and I are separated."