Like the first season, the story runs in multiple timelines. In 1980, the two are investigating the disappearance of a young brother and sister in a northwest Arkansas small town. In 1990, the case has been reopened, and they become partners again, just as Wayne’s wife, Amelia (Carmen Ejogo), is about to publish a book — eventually considered “a classic of literary non-fiction” — on the case. (In a nice touch, Roland wears the same Western jacket in 1990 as in 1980.) In 2015, Wayne is being interviewed for a documentary on the subject, both prompting him to relive the case and challenging his ability to do it. Afflicted with an unnamed dementia, he is losing great tracts of his past, even as it seems to invade his waking present.