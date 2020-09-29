Filming has resumed in New Zealand on Amazon’s ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ TV series, an adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s epic fantasy novels, Deadline reported.
‘The Lord Of the Rings’ was close to finishing the first two episodes, directed by JA Bayona (‘A Monster Calls’, ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’), when production shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Deadline.
The series will act as a prequel to the ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies, and will be set in the Second Age, following the rise and first defeat of Sauron. The cast includes the likes of Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, Morfydd Clark and Joseph Mawle. While the series has already been greenlit for a second season, with script work underway, season one is set to drop on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2021.