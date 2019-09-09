The famous couch from the sitcom will be on display in the UAE this September

Grab a seat on the world’s most famous couch as the popular seat from Central Perk is making its way over to Dubai, just in time for the 25th anniversary of ‘Friends’. We know!

Even if Monica, Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe may not be sitting on the famous orange couch with you to sip coffee, you will still get a chance to snap a picture with your BFFs just in time for the hit sitcom to celebrate its milestone on September 22.

Warner Bros Television Group is organising pop-up exhibitions that will be travelling across the globe, with the couch travelling its way from New York, to London’s Tower Bridge and finally, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

According to a release by the television production house, the ‘Friends’ pop-up will last one month in Dubai, starting on September 16. Gulf News has also reached out to developer Emaar for a statement.

Meanwhile, fans attending New York’s Tribeca TV Festival on September 13 to see series executive producers David Crane, Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright as they discuss the landmark comedy series should also keep a lookout for their Insta-worthy sofa moment.

In addition, the sofas will host filmmakers and talent at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (as part of Variety’s Photo Studio) and the Venice International Film Festival (as part of Elle Italia’s photo studio).

To launch the ‘Friends’ 25th Couch Tour, the Central Perk sofa made appearances at the Grand Canyon and at Stonehenge. Key places the couch will pop-up at includes the The Empire State Building (Observation Deck) — New York, (September 21—22), The London Eye, London, UK (September 22), Royal Palace, Madrid, Spain (October 1 — November 30) and Loft Ginza, Tokyo, Japan (September 18—24)

In addition, the Central Perk sofa will travel to other destinations across the globe, including tour locations in India (Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru), Colombia (Bogota), Argentina (Buenos Aires), Australia (Sydney and Melbourne), New Zealand, Malaysia, Philippines and more.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of its debut in 1994, ‘Friends’ remains one of television’s most beloved series, starring Courtney Cox, Jennifer Anniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow.

One of the highest-rated shows on television in its original network run, the series remains a perennial go-to in syndication and on streaming services, where it continues to be a smash hit worldwide.