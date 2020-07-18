Marvel fans will have to wait a little longer for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, which was initially set to release in August on Disney+, Entertainment Weekly has reported. Disney+ is yet to announce a new release date,
The streaming platform had earlier announced that they had to stop production on the show — the first Marvel Studios TV series — in March due to COVID-19. The cast and crew had just started filming in Prague, Czech Republic when the pandemic hit.
‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ picks up after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, which saw Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) pass on his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). In the series, Wilson’s transition into new Cap will be helped along by Winter Soldier/Bucky (Sebastian Stan).
‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is one of several Disney+ Marvel Studios series in the works. Production on the Tom Hiddleston-led ‘Loki’ (set to release in early 2021) and ‘WandaVision’ (set for late 2020), starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, were also shut down in March due to the coronavirus, and it’s unclear if they’ll make their release dates.
Two Marvel Studios film productions, ‘Black Widow’ and ‘The Eternals’, have also had their theatrical releases delayed. ‘Black Widow’ moved from May 1 to November 6, while ‘The Eternals’ shifted from November 6 to February 12, 2021.