Netflix has cancelled four comedy series right before the big July 4 holiday weekend in the United States.
The streamer has axed ‘The Crew’, ‘Country Comfort’, ‘Mr. Iglesias’ and ‘Bonding’. While Kevin James’ ‘The Crew’ and Katherine McPhee’s ‘Country Comfort’ only had one season to shine bright, ‘Bonding’ is ending after two seasons and ‘Mr. Iglesias’ has had three parts so far.
According to Deadline, Netflix has already signed a development deal with ‘The King of Queens’ star James “to develop a single-camera comedy series” which has him attached as producer and star. Boyle, creator of the two-season ‘Bonding’, “has closed a development deal” with him for new shows; and Gabriel Iglesias is scheduled to shoot a third stand-up comedy special for the streamer later this summer.
The streaming service recently ordered a one-hour comedy variety special produced by and starring Will Smith as well as a series set in the LA Lakers’ front office from Mindy Kaling, Elaine Ko and Jeanie Buss. They also announced that ‘The Upshaws’ has been renewed for a second season.