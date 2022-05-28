Copy of Stranger_Things__Cast_Visit_the_Empire_State_Building_86713.jpg-64604-1653728217358
Actor Cara Buono, from left, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson and Gaten Matarazzo participate in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in honor of the "Stranger Things" season four premiere and fan event on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Hit Netflix sci-fi drama “Stranger Things” is back the first part of its highly-anticipated season four promising more supernatural horrors besetting the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins.

Set six months after season three ended with the gruesome Starcourt mall battle, season four sees the young protagonist friends separated after Eleven, played by Millie Bobbi Brown, moved to California with Joyce (Winona Ryder) and her two sons, Will and Jonathan.

Lacking her telekinetic powers as well as social skills, Eleven soon finds herself bullied. Meanwhile in Hawkins, the rest of the adolescent gang are steering through high school life as a new threat emerges from the Upside Down alternate dimension.

A third storyline sees the previously revealed return of former Hawkins police chief Hopper, Eleven’s adoptive father, now a prisoner in Russia.

“It’s going to answer a lot of questions,” actor Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas, told Reuters.

“[It] really kind of just dives deeper into some of the bigger questions that I think a lot of the fans have been asking. I think people are going to really be very satisfied with this season,” added Sadie Sink, who plays Max.

Like other shows, filming of the nine new episodes was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Season three aired in 2019.

Critics have given the new season the thumbs up but have touched on episode length, with the finale running at two and a half hours.

“It’s massive, a massive, massive season and it kind of explains the wait “ like it’s been so long,” Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin said. “We’re anxious to put it out there and we’re excited for it to pay off.” Set in the 1980s, “Stranger Things” became a huge hit upon its release in 2016, winning a loyal following around the world.

“There’s always a lot of humour in the show.... The hallmark of the show is being able to bring humour to really serious and dark supernatural circumstances,” actor Joe Keery, who plays Steve said.

“Stranger Things” 4 Volume 1 premieres on May 27, with Volume 2 following on July 1.

From left, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Maya Hawke as Robin, Sadie Sink as Max and Joe Keery as Steve. Image Credit: Netflix
From left, Noah Schnapp as Will, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Sadie Sink as Max and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair Image Credit: Netflix
Noah Schnapp and Caleb Mclaughlin Image Credit: AFP
Matt Duffer, Millie Bobby Brown, Ross Duffer, and Shawn Levy Image Credit: AFP
Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown Image Credit: AFP
Executive producer/directors Matt Duffer, left, and Ross Duffer Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Matthew Modine, left, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo and Eduardo Franco pose together at the premiere of “Stranger Things” season four at Netflix Studios Brooklyn on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in New York. Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
