‘Squid Game’ is so last season, what with another South Korean fantasy horror series climbing up the charts to take the top spot on Netflix, minus the fuss.
‘Hellbound’ has just become the world’s most watched Netflix television series on November 20, topping the streaming ratings in more than 80 countries within 24 hours of the show’s debut, according to FlixPatrol analytics. ‘Hellbound’s rise dropped ‘Squid Game’ to the second position, which has gone on to become a worldwide sensation since its release earlier this year.
Written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho of ‘Train to Busan’ (2016), ‘Hellbound’ depicts social turmoil and unrest after a series of inexplicable supernatural phenomena. The series centres around the violent actions of demons, who hunt down sinners who have been visited by a celestial being who has informed the victim of their date and time of death. It is based on a webtoon titled ‘Hell’, written and drawn by Yeon, which released in 2019.
'Squid Game', which premiered on September 19, spent 46 days in the top spot.
Earlier this month the series director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, said a second season of ‘Squid Game’ was in the works. “I’m in the planning process currently. I do think it’s too early to say when and how [season two is] going to happen,” he said at the time.