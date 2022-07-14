South Korean series ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has been a favourite in the country and on Netflix (in select regions) thanks to its unique storyline. It has gained so much popularity that it might even be getting a US remake.
The ENA network drama tells the story of Woo Young-woo (played by Park Eun-bin), a gifted and intelligent young lawyer who is on the autism spectrum and who lacks social skills. She uses her exceptional deduction skills and memory to solve cases at her law firm.
News website Soompi reported that ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ had received a number of proposals for a remake.
A representative from production company ASTORY confirmed the speculation and said: “We have received a proposal for a remake from the United States, and the production company is currently reviewing the offer.”
The success of the show has also led to it being adapted into an upcoming 60-episode webtoon (animated cartoon or series of comic strips) that will be available in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.
‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has been a smash hit on streaming site Netflix, becoming the most viewed non-English show globally on the platform for the week of July 4 to 10, with 23.9 million hours viewed.
Two of the other Korean shows that made it onto Netflix’s Top 10 list are ‘Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area’ and ‘Ghost Doctor’.