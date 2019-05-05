This image released by Starz shows Stephanie Levi-John, center, in character as Lina on the set of "The Spanish Princess," premiering Sunday, May 5 on Starz. (Nick Briggs/Starz via AP) Image Credit: AP

English Tudor king Henry VIII and his six wives are a staple tale of costume dramas - now a new television series is turning viewers’ attention to the story of the first, Catherine of Aragon.

‘The Spanish Princess’, a British-American production based on two books by Philippa Gregory, stars ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Charlotte Hope in the title role and Stephanie Levi-John as her black lady-in-waiting, Lina de Cardonnes.

Cast members, who also include Laura Carmichael from “Downton Abbey”, say the show is different to past costume dramas thanks to its all-inclusive perspective.

“We get an opportunity to tell [history] from the perspective of women and to tell the stories of black people,” Hope said in an interview.

“I think it’s not only really important but also really exciting that we get to explore something that hasn’t been explored yet.” Catherine of Aragon (1485-1536) was betrothed to Arthur, the Prince of Wales and heir apparent to the English throne, as a young child.

The eight-part series follows her journey from sunny Spain to grey and drizzly England. When Arthur suddenly falls ill and dies five months into their marriage, Catherine finds herself a widower in a strange land, aged only 16.

Seven years later, after receiving the blessing of the pope on the premise her marriage to Arthur was never consummated, Catherine is married to his younger brother, who has just been made king.

Henry VIII ruled England from 1509 to 1547. He famously divorced Catherine against her will, consequently breaking from Rome to become the head of the Church of England.