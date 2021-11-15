Are Daredevil fans finally having their prayers answered? For what seems like aeons, fans have petitioned for the fan-favourite Marvel character to return — ever since Marvel-Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ was unceremoniously cancelled after its third season ran its course in 2018.
While a lot of people consider the character a lock to appear in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, out in theatres worldwide on December 17, rumours suggest he could be popping up elsewhere in the months to come in a post-No Way Home world, according to a report in ComicBook.com.
The pop culture site even reported Cox filmed scenes for ‘No Way Home’ this past January.
Now, one scoop-tracking Twitter account has unveiled a casting grid plainly suggesting a solo Daredevil series is in the works.
The grid comes courtesy of @RPK_News1, an online scooper known for releasing similar casting grids and trailer release information. In a tweet shared Sunday, it was revealed a grid has been circulating Hollywood hinting a Daredevil project is in the earliest stages of development.
While it’s unclear if the project is a film or Disney Plus show. Cox has refused to divulge any details of his potential involvement in any series or film reimagination.
“My answer is, ‘No comment.’ I don’t know what’s going to happen, I genuinely don’t know,” Cox previously said in a Forbes video.
“Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardise those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences,” he added. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.”