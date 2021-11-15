Leak of an alleged casting grid suggests Marvel character could be getting reboot soon

Are Daredevil fans finally having their prayers answered? For what seems like aeons, fans have petitioned for the fan-favourite Marvel character to return — ever since Marvel-Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ was unceremoniously cancelled after its third season ran its course in 2018.

While a lot of people consider the character a lock to appear in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, out in theatres worldwide on December 17, rumours suggest he could be popping up elsewhere in the months to come in a post-No Way Home world, according to a report in ComicBook.com.

The pop culture site even reported Cox filmed scenes for ‘No Way Home’ this past January.

Now, one scoop-tracking Twitter account has unveiled a casting grid plainly suggesting a solo Daredevil series is in the works.

The grid comes courtesy of @RPK_News1, an online scooper known for releasing similar casting grids and trailer release information. In a tweet shared Sunday, it was revealed a grid has been circulating Hollywood hinting a Daredevil project is in the earliest stages of development.

While it’s unclear if the project is a film or Disney Plus show. Cox has refused to divulge any details of his potential involvement in any series or film reimagination.

“My answer is, ‘No comment.’ I don’t know what’s going to happen, I genuinely don’t know,” Cox previously said in a Forbes video.