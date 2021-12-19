Noth has denied all allegations, while adding that the incidents were consenual

In this file photo actor Chris Noth attends the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards. He is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual assault. Image Credit: AFP

Amidst the sexual assault allegations surrounding ‘Sex and the City’ star Chris Noth, the actor has now been dropped by his reps, the A3 Artists Agency.

As per Variety, Noth had only recently signed with A3 before allegations were levelled against him by two women last week according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Actor Chris Noth Image Credit: AP

Noth has denied the allegations as “categorically false” and has said the incidents dating back to 2004 and 2015 were “consensual”.

A third woman, who wished to remain anonymous but used the pseudonym, Ava, also came forward to accuse the 67-year-old actor on Friday.

Two separate women came forward with their stories on Thursday, speaking under the pseudonyms Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31.

Chris Noth with Sarah Jessica Parker Image Credit: AP

Both women said that the renewed attention for Noth with HBO Max’s new series ‘And Just Like That’ brought up painful memories, prompting them to come forward with their stories. Lily first reached out to The Hollywood Reporter in August, and Zoe first spoke to the magazine in October, according to the outlet.

Noth, who was a popular star on the hit TV show ‘Law and Order’, shot to fame as ‘Mr Big’ on the HBO show ‘Sex and the City’, which ran from 1998 to 2004. The show was followed by two corresponding films, in 2008 and 2010. A third film was shortly cancelled after being announced when actress Kim Cattrall famously quit the project on account of being ‘treated badly’ by Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Noth’s on-screen girlfriend and wife on the show.

Noth, meanwhile, is questioning the timing of these accusations levelled against him.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth, 67, said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times on Thursday. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Chris Noth in The Good Wife Image Credit: IMDB

Despite Noth’s denial, the allegations raised the possibility of legal consequences and led stationary-bike company Peloton to pull a new viral ad starring the actor.