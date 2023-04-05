Paris Hilton, the American socialite and entrepreneur, has taken to Instagram to share the first precious photos of her newborn son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.
The adorable black-and-white snaps show the proud mom cradling her bundle of joy, captioned simply with the words, "My whole heart".
Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, 42, became parents for the first time in January of this year, welcoming their son via a surrogate.
Earlier in the year, the reality TV star revealed the meaning behind her son's name, stating that she wanted it to reflect world cities, much like her own moniker. She also expressed her desire for the name to have multiple interpretations.
On her podcast, 'This Is Paris', the new mom gushed about how her life felt complete with the addition of her little one, calling her partner an "angel" and "incredible father". "It's amazing being a mom," she said. "It sounds so weird saying I'm a mom, but I love it."
Hilton's 23.2 million Instagram followers were thrilled to see the sweet photos, with her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 39, leaving a comment featuring three pink-heart emojis: “Congratulations to the happy family on their new arrival!”