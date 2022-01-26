Here come the brides! The highly anticipated reality TV series ‘Say Yes to The Dress Arabia’ will release on streamer Starzplay on February 11 with two episodes released each week, according to an announcement on January 26.
Produced in partnership with Discovery, the show is the 25th localised spin-off of the beloved series where brides from all walks of life — and of all shapes, sizes and ages — participate to find their dream wedding dress.
Some of the brides that have been revealed are already familiar faces, such as Dubai-based social media influencer Naomi D’Souza and radio presenter Eve Jaso, and Egyptian social media star Logina Salah.
In the Middle East edition, the brides have filmed at the Hazar Haute Couture in Dubai, the largest wedding dress producer in the Gulf. The women got to pick from a range of dresses within their budget, which ranged from $615 to $14,000.
‘Say Yes to The Dress Arabia’ will be hosted by stylist to the stars Khalil Zein.
“It is an honour to be part of a show with such an iconic legacy and it brings me great pride to be part its first regional appearance,” he said in a statement. “The process of helping the brides, from a plethora of different backgrounds, was a fruitful challenge. I am very excited for the viewers to watch what we worked so hard to put together and I am sure they will enjoy every bit of it as much as we did.”
Watch this space for interviews with the stars of the show.