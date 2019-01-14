Scaramucci, along with 11 other celebrities, will compete for a chance to win $250,000 (Dh918,163) on the reality series. Other cast members include ‘Mean Girls’ heartthrob Jonathan Bennett, singer Tamar Braxton, ‘Real Housewife’ Kandi Burruss, comedian Tom Green, Olympians Ryan Lochte and Lolo Jones, former NFL player Ricky Williams and Lindsay Lohan’s former “momager” Dina Lohan. Radio and television host Kato Kaelin, former WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie and actor Joey Lawrence will also compete.