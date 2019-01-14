Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci will join the cast of the second season of ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’, CBS announced Sunday.
Scaramucci, along with 11 other celebrities, will compete for a chance to win $250,000 (Dh918,163) on the reality series. Other cast members include ‘Mean Girls’ heartthrob Jonathan Bennett, singer Tamar Braxton, ‘Real Housewife’ Kandi Burruss, comedian Tom Green, Olympians Ryan Lochte and Lolo Jones, former NFL player Ricky Williams and Lindsay Lohan’s former “momager” Dina Lohan. Radio and television host Kato Kaelin, former WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie and actor Joey Lawrence will also compete.
The houseguests will live together in a home outfitted with dozens of cameras and microphones recording their every move and will have no contact with the outside world.
Each week, one or more guests will be voted out of the house.
‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ will kick off with a two-night premiere starting Monday, January 21 at 8pm.