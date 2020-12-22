If you caught the post credit scene of the ‘The Mandalorian’ season two finale, you probably have Boba Fett on your mind.
The infamous bounty hunter is getting his own series, about time at that, aptly titled ‘The Book of Boba Fett’.
Jon Favreau, executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian’, confirmed on Monday on ‘Good Morning America’ that the new series is currently in production and will arrive December 2021, only on Disney+.
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ will be set within the timeline of ‘The Mandalorian’ and star Temuera Morrison as the titular bounty hunter, along with Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez — who directed Chapter 14 of ‘The Mandalorian’, the very episode that reintroduced Boba Fett to the Star Wars galaxy — joins Favreau and Dave Filoni as executive producer.
An announcement on the Star Wars website read: “Boba Fett made his big-screen debut in 1980’s ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’, becoming an instant fan favourite thanks to his visually arresting armour and cool demeanour. Jeremy Bulloch, the original actor inside the armour, passed away last week — but his legacy, including all he brought to Boba Fett, goes on. ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ will carry that legacy forward.”
Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’ will go into production next year.