Wondering what to watch this Ramadan? Sweat not, we have you covered. Here's a list of ten shows in various genres that are likely to keep you entertained. On top of our recommendations is something that's incredibly family-friendly and will appeal to children. Ahlan Simsim: This award-winning children’s show from the creators of Iftah Ya Simsim and Sesame Street will launch a new season on the first day of Ramadan. Through a series of fun and educational segments, the seventh season of Ahlan Simsim focuses on positive self-identity and children’s ability to understand and feel good about what makes them who they are. With the show’s most beloved characters Basma, Jad, Ameera, and Ma’zooza, as well as familiar favorites like Elmo, Gargur (Grover), and Kaki (Cookie Monster), young viewers will learn skills that allow them to build the foundation for respect for themselves and others, as well as make a positive contribution to their communities. In addition to modeling the importance of children’s social-emotional well-being, all 26 episodes will math, and DIY segments, plus live-action segments with children and their families from throughout the region. Starting the first day of Ramadan, Season 7 of Ahlan Simsim will air daily on MBC3 at 2.30pm UAE time.
Kashf Mestaagel: In the mood for a dark comedy? This series chronicles an assassin’s attempts at gaining redemption. When he seeks psychiatric help to repent for his crime-ridden past, complications begin to arise when the therapist finds himself entangled in his patient’s bizarre life. Starring Mostafa Khater, Mohamed abd al Rahman Toota and Hanady Mehana, the series is out on Starzplay.
A Sit Down With Anas And Hala: Emirati entrepreneur and host of #ABtalks, Anas Bukhash, has teamed up with his mother Hala Kazim to launch a five-episode series on OSN+ during Ramadan. Starting March 23 at 8pm UAE time, each 30-minute conversational series will drop weekly. The series will shine a spotlight on relationships in today’s day and age. The mother-son duo will discuss curiosity-fueled topics including grief, creating boundaries, and making connections, while offering a glimpse into their personal relationships. “My son is my friend, and when we discuss matters so deeply, there are always incredible outcomes from our conversations. In this Ramadan series, Anas and I share our views on valuable topics to better ourselves. We’re very excited to share our thoughts on “A Sit Down with Anas and Hala,” said Hala Kazim in a statement. Anas Bukhash added: “There’s nobody I enjoy speaking to more and sharing my opinion with more than my mother Hala Kazim. In this upcoming series, you’ll get to hear our views and opinions and shed light on important topics that we all feel, but somehow overlook.
Bab Al Hara : A firm fan favourite during Ramadan, Bab al Hara returns to Starszplay for its thirteenth season. The events take place in Syria towards the end of 1945, during the French mandate when the Syrians were eagerly anticipating the Evacuation Day of the last French soldier and Syria's proclamation of independence on April 17, 1946. Nizar Abu Hajar makes a comeback in Season 13, portraying a new character in the series alongside Nijah Sefkouni, Fadia Khattab and Tayser Iddriss.
Taht El-Wesaya (Under Guardianship): This Ramadan, gear up to watch Mona Zaki in an emotionally-charged role. She plays a widow embroiled in a custody battle involving her two children. From pushing back against patriarchy to making hard choices in her life to keep her children close to her, Zaki is a fierce mom mode. Written by Khaled Diab and Sherine Diab and directed by Mohamed Shaker Khodeir, the series also stars Nesreen Amin, Rushdi Al-Shami, and Maha Nassar. This airs on Shahid MBC.
Omla Nadra (Rare Currency): Egyptian actress Nelly Karim is a constant on the TV show circuit during Ramadan. This year is no different as Karim rolls out her new show ‘Omla Nadra’. Airing on CBC channel, this drama directed by Mohamed El-Adl, is set against Egypt
Stand Up! Ya Arab!: In the mood for humour and wit? Why not try out Stand Up! Ya Arab, an OSN original Ramadan series. During this holy period, each episode will feature 30 minutes of stand-up comedy talent from all over the Arab world. The series is a fitting platform for emerging Arab stand-up comedians and a showcase for Arab audiences to discover regional comedic talent. As many as 60 comedians including Sheikha Al Khalidi, Mohamed Maher, Ammar Najjar, Stephanie Ghalbouni, Abdulla Al Ansari and Ghada Salah will bring their brand of humour. These comedians chosen for the series hail from 12 countries including the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. You can watch this stand-up comedy series on OSN+.
Downtown: As the title suggests, this is a modern-day social drama that explores a range of intriguing tales set in Beirut. The show is a blend of action, romance, and suspense. The story centers around Noah, a former fighter who makes his way back to Beirut with a singular purpose: to avenge his brother Luay's death at the hands of a merciless gang. This Ramadan series, out on Starzplay, is led by Amel Bouchoucha, Samer Ismail and Stephanie Saliba.
Jaafar El-Omda: Starring the Egyptian pop idol Mohamed Ramadan of ‘Versace Baby’ fame, he returns this Ramadan with the new season of Jaafer El-Omda and as always this series will tackle social issues sensibly and fairly. The series will be launched on the first day of Ramadan.
Seroh Al Bateaa: Marking Khaled Youssef's first venture into TV drama following a long career in cinematic directing, this historical drama tells the story of a young man who is in search of the secret of the "Sultan Hamed" shrine located in a village in the Egyptian countryside. The plot alternates between present time and the French-Egyptian War of 1798. The series, out on Starzplay, showcases prominent faces from Egypt and the region, including Ahmad Fahmy, Ahmed Salah El Saadany, Shams, Hussein Fahmy, Hanan Metawea and Khaled El Sawy.
