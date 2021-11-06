Fans who were eagerly awaiting the prequel to ‘The 100’ will be disappointed to learn that the series has been officially scrapped by the CW network.
According to a report by Deadline, the prequel from the developer, producer and showrunner Jason Rothenberg was first greenlit in October 2019 as ‘The 100’ was heading into its final season. The project was scheduled to head into series the following year right around the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
While productions and shoots stalled around the world, as did the prequel that was jointly to run on the CW network and HBO Max.
In his most recent update in May of this year, the CW president Mark Pedowitz gave fans hope. “There are still discussions going on — it is not done in any way, shape or form,” he said during The CW’s upfront press call, as reported by Deadline. “The discussions are still happening.”
The prequel series was set 97 years before the events in the original series. The end of the world is nigh and even as a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of Earth’s human population, a band of survivors learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new world.
Iola Evans, Adain Bradley and Leo Howard appeared in the backdoor pilot.
‘The 100’ saw a group of survivors take to space post the nuclear holocaust and hundreds of years later, return to Earth to discover humanity had somehow survived.