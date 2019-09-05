After the phenomenal success of ‘Sacred Games’ season one on Netflix, expectations were high when the cast announcement of season two revealed seasoned actors such as Pankaj Tripathi and Kalki Koechlin were joining Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddique in the gritty drama.

So, what went wrong? In the latest Gulf News tabloid! podcast of ‘I Know What You Binged Last Summer’, we break down the episodes to take a look a how the new cast members failed to pull in the weight, along with dissecting where the makers lost the plot with a final twist in the end that leaves the climax at a cliffhanger.