Mumbai: The wait is over! 'Panchayat 3' has been creating buzz ever since its announcement. Building more excitement, makers unveiled the official trailer on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Prime Video treated fans to the official trailer, captioning the post, "We know you couldn't wait, so here's Panchayat's newest update. Watch the trailer & get ready for #PanchayatOnPrime, May 28."

The trailer features the much-loved returning star cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa, embroiled in matters of the heart, politics, and more.

It begins with a new 'sachiv' (secretary) introducing himself to the village head, played by Raghubir Yadav. The trailer reveals Jitendra Kumar's character, whose transfer has been postponed, continuing to serve the people of Phulera.

As Kumar's character tries to stay away from local politics, the villagers prepare for the election of the 'pradhan'.

Created by The Viral Fever, 'Panchayat S3' is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. It will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

'Panchayat 3' follows the journey of Abhishek, an urban engineering graduate, who becomes a Panchayat secretary in the remote village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh, due to a lack of better job options.

The makers recently announced the release date of the TV series, set to return with the new season on May 28.

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video India, commented on expanding the 'Panchayat' franchise, stating, "Panchayat is one of the most loved Indian Amazon Originals, resonating not only with audiences in India but also across the globe. The love for this heartwarming comedy lies in its simplistic narrative that's rooted in the slow-paced village life and is tightly woven through its satirical treatment of the daily issues faced by the residents of Phulera. The third season delivers all that and more."

He continued, "With its engaging and thought-provoking story, rustic backdrop, incredible direction, and enthralling performances, Panchayat has today become a part of pop culture with its characters and storyline capturing the audience's imagination and becoming truly iconic. It has been a fantastic experience to collaborate once again with The Viral Fever, the creators, who share our vision of using the power of storytelling to showcase our country's myriad cultures and traditions. I am sure viewers will enjoy watching the latest season of Panchayat."