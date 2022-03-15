The OSN Group has announced the launch of OSN+, a new premium streaming service that will replace its existing OSN streaming app.
Transforming its traditional red logo to take on a more ‘youthful and colourful aesthetic,’, according to the company, OSN+ is looking to embrace new growth opportunities in the region with its subscription video on demand or SVOD service.
In January, OSN announced the extension of its long-term exclusive partnership with HBO, as well as an expansion of its NBCU relationship to include more premium television exclusives and boxsets from Peacock and Sky Studios.
Announcements of new deals for premium series from Endeavour Content and All3Media also followed, supplementing existing partnerships with Paramount, Warner Media, Sony, Discovery, MGM and Lionsgate.
The OSN+ launch is headlined by the long-anticipated Paramount+ blockbuster series ‘Halo’, which will be available exclusively on the platform on the same day as its worldwide premiere from March 25.
In addition to the selection of international content in the region, OSN+ will feature Arabic original content produced locally by creative talent from the region. The first OSN+ Original series, a star-studded local adaptation of smash hit series ‘Suits’, will launch at the start of Ramadan, followed later in the year by OSN+ Original feature film ‘Yellow Bus’.
OSN+ stated it is investing significantly in local premium series and features, with a diverse original slate currently in development. More titles will be announced in the coming weeks.
The OSN+ business will be led by Nick Forward, previously Chief Content Officer at Stan in Australia, supported by an all-star team with a track record of driving growth in streaming services on a global scale.
“The OSN Group is on a mission to consistently deliver outstanding entertainment on every screen and OSN+ is the cornerstone of our new business proposition. Building on our rich legacy in world class entertainment, OSN+ will lead the next phase of our journey to deliver the best of global and local content to our viewers anytime, anywhere at an accessible price point. I am thrilled that Nick and the team are today bringing this vision to life,” Sangeeta Desai, CEO of OSN Group, said in a statement.
Nick Forward, Managing Director OSN+, and Chief Content Officer, added: “I am delighted to lead the launch of OSN+, which has been many months in the making. Drawing on my prior experience of building a leading regional streaming service, I see a fantastic opportunity to grow OSN+ into the leading SVOD offering in MENA, buoyed by a brilliant offering of world-beating content reflecting the best of global, locally curated for our audiences.”
The OSN+ App will be available across devices from all major TV manufacturers, as well as iOS, Android and web devices, with a refreshed interface, and an enhanced discovery engine allowing customers to effortlessly discover thousands of hours of leading content from all over the world.
OSN+ can be accessed via websites and all mobile iOS and Android devices. The service costs $9.50 per month (Dh35) and includes a seven-day free trial.