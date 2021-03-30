‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, the new Disney+ special event series, which will see Ewan McGregor return as the iconic Jedi Master, will begin shooting in April.
The six-episode series is set 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ — where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turns into the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is directed by Deborah Chow, director of two critically-acclaimed episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’ season one — ‘Chapter 3: The Sin’ and ‘Chapter 7: The Reckoning’.
The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader.
But McGregor and Christensen are not the only Prequel actors set to return. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are back. The pair played the younger Owen Lars and Beru Whitesun in ‘Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones’ and in a brief cameo during ‘Revenge of the Sith’s’ closing moments. While it’s yet to be confirmed that the actors will play these roles again, it’s unlikely they’ve been called back for brand new roles.
Joining the cast also are Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani (‘The Big Sick’), Indira Varma (‘Game of Thrones’), Rupert Friend (‘Hitman: Agent 47’), O’Shea Jackson Jr (‘Straight Outta Compton’), Sung Kang (‘Fast & Furious 6’), Simone Kessell (‘Reckoning’), and Benny Safdie (‘Good Time’).
With production starting in April, it might seem like the series could be ready for release later this year. But with ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ slated for December of this year and a third season of ‘The Mandalorian’ and the debut of ‘Andor’ also set to release soon — and not forgetting Disney+’s packed Marvel schedule — we’re better off expecting this series sometime in 2022.