1 of 6
Whether you are an outdoorsy person or someone who likes to cuddle up with popcorn indoors, there comes a time when you want to watch good content on the home screen. To help make your choices easier – and more interesting – we’ve compiled a list of web screenings that’ll have you glued to your seat and waiting to press the ‘next episode’ button.
Image Credit: IMDB
2 of 6
Tahir Raj Bhasin with Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'
Image Credit: Instagram/AnchalSingh
3 of 6
‘Looop Lapeta’ (Netflix, on February 4): In this desi version of the German classic ‘Run Lola Run’, Savi (Taapsee Pannu) makes some desperate choices while trying to save her boyfriend. The narrative takes on a prism-style storytelling approach that winds down every possible path Savi may have chosen to show us what the outcomes of those decisions would be.
Image Credit: Insta/ tahirrajbhasin
4 of 6
‘Gehraiyaan’ (Amazon Prime, February 11): Alisha (Deepika Padukone) and Zain (Siddharth Chaturvedi) are in love and married – to other people. But when casual affair takes complicated turns, it threatens to unravel their relationships and upend their worlds.
Image Credit: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
5 of 6
‘Finding Anamika’ (Netflix, release date to be announced): When the investigation begins to find missing star Anamika (played by Madhuri Dixit Nene), it enters dark territory, uncovering skeletons in the closet.
Image Credit: GN
6 of 6
Panchayat’ season 2 (Amazon Prime Video, release date to be announced): Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) returns in this rural comedy that follows the trials and tribulations of the graduate who moved to a village for a salary. Where the first season saw the incredulous man struggle with his new reality, the second season shows his journey to acceptance.
Image Credit: GN