Medical drama ‘New Amsterdam’ will end its run on NBC with its upcoming fifth season, which will be its shortest so far with 13 episodes.
The Ryan Eggold-led series is currently in its fourth season that will end in May. According to reports, the formerly popular show has seen rating slip.
Eggold starred as the passionate Dr Max Goodwin, who becomes the medical director of the fictional public hospital New Amsterdam. He goes into overdrive trying to fix the inner workings of the facility and improve conditions for patients and his staff.
“The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring,” said Lisa Katz, President of scripted at NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, Deadline reported. “We’re so grateful to David Schulner, Peter Horton and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent and collaboration.”
‘New Amsterdam’ was executive produced by Schulner and Horton. The show debuted in September 2018 and also starred Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.
“When I first read the pilot script for ‘New Amsterdam’, I knew we had a winner. We cheered Max’s disruption of the status quo and applauded when he asked his patients the simple yet profound question, ‘How can I help?’” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “Over the last four seasons, David, Peter and our incredible cast have tackled important and thought-provoking stories that have touched on the human condition, but also made us laugh and imbued hope. We’re so proud of this series and are indebted to everyone involved in bringing ‘New Amsterdam’ to life. Bravo!”
‘New Amsterdam’ streams in the UAE on Netflix and OSN.