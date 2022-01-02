Netflix is teasing the upcoming third season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’, the superhero series based on the comics of Gerard Way and created for Netflix by Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater.
For those in need of a quick recape, the season two finale saw the creation of a new timeline by the Hargreeves siblings’ interference in the apocalypse; in this new version of 2019, the Sparrow Academy exists instead of The Umbrella Academy, and Justin H. Min’s Ben is alive and well in this version.
A series of posters for the Sparrow characters was counted down on Twitter on Saturday, the first signs of the show’s imminent arrival. In addition to Ben, the other season three Sparrows will be played by new entrants Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and, last but not least, Dread-Inducing Psykronium Cube.
No exact date has been set for the third season’s release, but it is promised for 2022.
The series revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.
The main cast includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Mary J. Blige, John Magaro, Adam Godley, Colm Feore, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland and Kate Walsh.