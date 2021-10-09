With reboots reviving beloved TV shows, it was only a matter of time that a spinoff of the Fox sitcom ‘That’70s Show’ was announced.
Streaming giant Netflix has ordered the new comedy, which will fast forward two decades to give us a slice of ‘That ’90s Show’ with some of the original cast members returning to the series. According to Variety, stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original series, are set to return.
Netflix has reportedly ordered 10 episodes of the show, which will take the story forward with Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, visiting her grandparents over the summer where she befriends another set of friends to form a posse.
For those needed to brush up on their ‘That 70’s Show’ knowledge, Eric Foreman was played by actor Topher Grace, while Donna Pinciotti was played by Laura Prepon. Other notable cast members on the original show were Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson and Wilmer Valderrama.
‘That 70’s Show’ debuted in 1998 and ran for eight seasons.